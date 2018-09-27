WhatFinger

Lindsey Graham is forgiven for everything I’ve ever been mad at him about. It’s a long list. It’s all forgiven

VIDEO: Lindsey Graham absolutely goes off on Democrats at Kavanaugh hearing

By —— Bio and Archives--September 27, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

VIDEO: Lindsey Graham absolutely goes off on Democrats at Kavanaugh hearing
Lindsey Graham is forgiven for everything I’ve ever been mad at him about. It’s a long list. It’s all forgiven.

All of it.

After this, he’s earned it.

I’m running out of ways to say what a total disgrace this is

And it was damn well time someone said what he said, in the way he said it.

I’m running out of ways to say what a total disgrace this is, and I can’t do it any better than Sen. Graham does it here. He also lays into Sen. Feinstein, and rightly so, for sitting on the allegation for six weeks and then springing it at the last minute.

Graham is about the least partisan Republican in the entire Senate, to the point where he often infuriates some of us. For him to be the guy to go off like this really tells you what a sham this entire process has become.

Beautiful. Enjoy it.



 

 

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: