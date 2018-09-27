Lindsey Graham is forgiven for everything I’ve ever been mad at him about. It’s a long list. It’s all forgiven

VIDEO: Lindsey Graham absolutely goes off on Democrats at Kavanaugh hearing



I’m running out of ways to say what a total disgrace this is And it was damn well time someone said what he said, in the way he said it. I’m running out of ways to say what a total disgrace this is, and I can’t do it any better than Sen. Graham does it here. He also lays into Sen. Feinstein, and rightly so, for sitting on the allegation for six weeks and then springing it at the last minute. Graham is about the least partisan Republican in the entire Senate, to the point where he often infuriates some of us. For him to be the guy to go off like this really tells you what a sham this entire process has become. Beautiful. Enjoy it.





