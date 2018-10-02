Ford's collateral damage in the war against Brett Kavanaugh, and that’s the only thing that matters here

VIDEO: Mitch McConnell takes to Senate floor to blast Democrats, vows vote on Kavanaugh this week



If you want a blow-by-blow recounting of all the Democrats’ mischief on this matter, you can’t do much better than what Mitch McConnell lays out here. One detail that deserves more attention than it’s getting is the dishonest process by which Dr. Ford – her name and her whole life – were thrust in front of the public against her wishes.

McConnell lays all this out in devastating fashion Normally when a woman claims to have been the victim of sexual assault in a situation like this – especially when the woman herself requests anonymity – the matter is investigated outside the spotlight. That way, if the allegation turns out to be legitimate, the nominee can be dealt with in the background without the victim having to be identified if she prefers not to be. If it turns out the accusation is not legitimate, it can be dispatched without the accuser being humiliated publicly. To put it more succinctly, no one is well served by a media circus, and there was established ways to deal with such things to ensure you don’t have one. In this case, Democrats did everything they could to ensure a media circus, in spite of the fact that Dr. Ford asked for the information to be kept confidential. McConnell lays all this out in devastating fashion, not that the media will be paying any attention:





The accusations did need to be scrutinized, but not by the entire country. Yet here we are Regardless of whether you believe Dr. Ford’s story is credible, she did not sign up for the public scrutiny she’s now getting. The fact she presented this letter to Dianne Feinstein does not mean she signed up for such scrutiny, and there were responsible ways to deal with the information that would not have produced it. The accusations did need to be scrutinized, but not by the entire country. Yet here we are. Democrats did not do this because it was fair – not to Judge Kavanaugh and not to Dr. Ford. They did it because it was the only way they had left to delay the vote and somehow find a way to keep Kavanaugh from being confirmed. If Dr. Ford’s life is destroyed in the process, so be it. She’s collateral damage in the war against Brett Kavanaugh, and that’s the only thing that matters here.

