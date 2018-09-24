Kavanaugh’s character matters a lot when the accusation can’t be factually proven or disproven

Video: More than 25 female Kavanaugh associates vouch for his character



You’re right. This doesn’t prove he’s innocent. Twenty-five women saying “he didn’t sexually assault me” doesn’t prove it didn’t happen to the 26th. But here’s why this matters:

We have an accusation that’s 36 years old, that can’t be connected to a specific place or date, that can’t be corroborated by anyone and is tied to no specific evidence. What we have to work with is one woman’s purported memory and whatever their may be of her credibility, held up against the credibility of the accused, who denies it but can’t prove he’s innocent because the accusation is so nonspecific as to make an alibi impossible. When that’s all you have to work with, the character of the individuals involved necessarily becomes a factor. If Brett Kavanaugh was really a sexual-assault kind of guy, it seems entirely implausible that no other women who encountered him over the course of his life would have noticed it. That doesn’t mean he necessarily had to sexually assault them, but surely someone would have been discerning enough to detect troubling behavior, or signs, or something. Yet ask the women who’ve known him and worked with him, and this is what you get:





Kavanaugh’s character matters a lot when the accusation can’t be factually proven or disproven Now, a reasonable question: Is this all the women who ever worked with him? Are there no others? Is there no one out there whose impression wasn’t so positive, or who might have something more troubling to speak out about? It’s impossible to know that with certainty, but if those women are out there, where are they? Why haven’t we heard from them? If ever there was a time, this would seem to be it. Yet we still have Christine Blasey Ford and no one else. (Unless Dianne Feinstein is hiding more letters from the committee chair.) Kavanaugh’s character matters a lot when the accusation can’t be factually proven or disproven, and everything we’ve heard sounds like the women in these videos. If there’s anyone who can back up Blasey Ford’s story . . . time is growing short.

