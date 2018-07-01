VIDEO: Trump won’t ask SCOTUS nominee about Roe v. Wade, but he will pick a conservative

But every time there’s a Supreme Court vacancy, no one ever seems to care about anything about Roe v. Wade, as if the U.S. Supreme Court was nothing more than the U.S. Abortion Court. No one ever wants to know if the president will ask a nominee about Commerce Clause cases, or Establishment Clause cases, or laws concerning organized labor – all of which have a much more direct effect on people’s lives than the fate of Roe v. Wade.

He will pick the right person, and that person will be outstanding. That’s about as Trumpy a prediction as you’re going to get.

Yet we go through this exercise almost to the letter every time, and this one is no different.

The president gave Fox News an exclusive interview this morning, and he covered this and a variety of other issues:

Susan Collins is vowing to oppose any nominee who would overturn Roe v. Wade, and since there’s no way to know for sure who will and who won’t, she’s making it all about fealty to precedent. The fact of the matter is that if Trump nominates a solid conservative who has a good judicial record and no history of judicial activism, that nominee will be almost impossible for Collins or any other Republican to oppose, absent a bold declaration that Roe must go, which no one will make.

Just as significant in this interview is Trump’s insistence that countries are calling every day wanting to make trade deals, and that his tariff strategies will all work out just fine. I think that’s been his strategy all along, and it’s the biggest risk he’s taken in the realm of economic policy.

He’d better be right, because all the economic benefits of his other policies are at risk if he’s not.