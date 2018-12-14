WhatFinger

Mueller operation into alleged Trump/Russia collusion during the 2016 election

Vince Coglianese: Whole Point of Mueller Probe to Destroy Trump's Legitimacy

December 14, 2018

In this installment of “Judicial Watch: Inside Report,” Bruce Schlesman joins Vince Coglianese, Editorial Director of “The Daily Caller,” to discuss the latest developments with the Mueller operation into alleged Trump/Russia collusion during the 2016 election.



.
Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.

