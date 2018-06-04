Violence breaks out as Antifa, Patriot Prayer clash at dueling rallies

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--June 4, 2018
Guns-Crime-Terror-SecurityNews Headlines and Videos | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Antifa activists stormed a Portland, Ore., rally by the right-wing group Patriot Prayer Sunday, sparking a violent confrontation that saw punches thrown and bottles hurled and ended only when police in riot gear moved in.
The pro-President Trump group, led by Joey Gibson, organized a rally — “Tiny’s Freedom March,” to honor a member. But the event drew a counter-protest from Patriot Prayer’s nemesis, Antifa, whose members arrived wearing their trademark black.
—More…
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,