Violence breaks out as Antifa, Patriot Prayer clash at dueling rallies

June 4, 2018

Antifa activists stormed a Portland, Ore., rally by the right-wing group Patriot Prayer Sunday, sparking a violent confrontation that saw punches thrown and bottles hurled and ended only when police in riot gear moved in.

The pro-President Trump group, led by Joey Gibson, organized a rally — “Tiny’s Freedom March,” to honor a member. But the event drew a counter-protest from Patriot Prayer’s nemesis, Antifa, whose members arrived wearing their trademark black.
