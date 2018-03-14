Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and Pollution

Many folks worldwide live in constant fear of chemicals. High up on the list are volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as hydrocarbons, which vaporize easily. VOCs come from gasoline combustion and from evaporation of liquid fuels, solvents, and organic chemicals such as those in some paints, cleaners, nail polish remover, soaps, pesticides, and even we humans.

Now, a recent discovery about VOCs that could change the way regulators act has appeared. Cars and trucks have historically pumped out most of the VOCs, along with other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides. But significant levels of VOCs also escape from household and commercial products, according a to a study published in Science on February 15. Everyday items such as soaps, perfume, paint and pesticides now contribute as heavily to certain sorts of air pollution in US cities as cars and trucks. 7

“The things I use in the morning to get ready for work are comparable to emissions that come out of the tailpipe of my car,” says Brain McDonald, an air pollution researcher a the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder, Colorado, who led the work. “I think that’s what surprises a lot of people.” 8

Transport derived emissions of VOCs have decreased owing to stricter controls on air pollution. This means that the relative importance of chemicals in pesticides, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, cleaning agents, and personal care products has increased. McDonald et al. Show that these volatile chemical products now contribute fully one-half of emitted VOCs in 33 industrialized cities. Thus, the focus of efforts to mitigate ozone formation and toxic chemical burdens need to be adjusted. Existing US regulations on VOCs emphasize mitigating ozone and air toxins, but they currently exempt many chemicals that lead to secondary organic aerosols. 7

McDonald reports that a notable change in emissions may be underway in US cities with effects on secondary pollutants such as organic aerosols. Shifting from an urban atmosphere dominated by transport related VOCs to one dominated by VOCs from coatings, adhesives, and consumer products would alter predictions of urban air quality and challenge the existing policy framework for emissions control.

Does this mean that regulations for household products are imminent? If so, what about all the food we eat and all the breaths of the billions of folks on this earth? Will will also regulate these?

References