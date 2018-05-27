In English, we get many words from these languages and those words very often go all the way to Latin.

There is a linguistic connection between the words Wait, Expect, Hope, and the term Wish for. In fact, many Romance languages (languages with Latin in their background) use the same word for these terms. In languages like Spanish, French, Portuguese Italian, etc. (Esperar, Sperare, Espere…) The intended meaning is found in context, most of the time.

We sometimes hear President Trump being asked about his plans for the future and he includes in his reply, “Let’s see.” or “Wait and see.”

The MSM (Main Sham Media), however, is not content to “wait and see” as they jump to say that President Trump is a failure in his ambitions such as the meeting with North Korea that was projected for next month. When North Korea wanted to play games, the President did not go there, he said the meeting was not to happen. Most thinking people see this as not wanting to repeat the mistakes of other presidents that made “deals” with North Korea and later found that they could not depend on the “honesty” of North Korea. The Media, on the other hand, reflect more respect for North Korea than for the president and in this they found ways to further denigrate President Trump.

After President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the meeting, the MSM proclaimed Trump a failure. To them, he was no doubt a failure, ill-prepared for the art of diplomacy, etc. etc. etc. Did this bother the President? Nope, he again served the Media with the old Wait and See tactic and it paid off when North Korea gasped and moaned and suddenly reciprocated with a “reconsideration” in the game and said that they’d meet anywhere.

Did the Media see this as a move in the Art of the Deal and say that Trump’s “Wait and See” move was working? Heaven forbid! What did the Media say? They kept their position at the same drum saying in various ways that the President was the next thing to a stumbling, bumbling fool. Expecting the Media to acknowledge that this may well have been part of or an element in Trump’s plan all along is not on their playlist. The MSM’s goal is to take Trump down and any recognition of Trump in a positive way is, to them, inconceivable.

The Media is acting like Bill Clinton when asked a question. He did not wait for the questioner to finish his/her question but jumped to reply, seemingly afraid to appear silent for a second and not have an answer. I sometimes wonder if this is not a Liberal tactic or mannerism because even when on TV in a “fair and balanced” debate, the Liberal/Democrat does the same thing. They jump back into the limelight with an answer whether it is his/her turn to speak and, of course, they just must be the last one to speak in the debate. No doubt this is also an element in Alinsky’s teaching them to be Radicals.

The Media is not up to the level of Trump’s “Art of the Deal.” If it were the Media at the political table, Trump would look at them and say, “You’re Fired!” But of course then we’d see the Media ignore it and slough along as usual. It’s all they know.