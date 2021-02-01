As a responsible parent, it is your job to make sure our schools teach both truth and logic

WAKE UP, PARENTS!

Wake up, parents of school age children. If you care about your child’s mental health and future success, it’s imperative that you know what they are being taught in America’s public schools. Ever since schools stopped saying the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the school day, public schools have been methodically dismantling our children’s sense of patriotism and knowledge about America’s founding. At first the dismantling was subtle, but it has now reached a never imagined level. It is no longer subtle and covert. It has now become blatantly overt and completely outrageous.

Public education has already been dumbed down to a level where American students are way behind other countries in math and science For example, Fox News reported on February 19, 2021, that “the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently encouraged teachers to register for training that encourages ‘ethnomathematics’ and argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.” In other words, they are saying that insisting on teaching the real (objective) answers to math problems is somehow racist. Does anyone else besides me see a big problem with teaching math, or any other subject, in this manner? Why are states like Oregon continuing to push such radical curriculums? It isn’t just in math where this is happening; it is across the curriculum. Public education has already been dumbed down to a level where American students are way behind other countries in math and science. According to a 2015 Pew survey, which is the most recent information available, the U.S. ranked 38th out of 71 countries in math and 24th out of 71 countries in science. American children are no less intelligent than children from other countries, so why are they doing so poorly in math and science? I suspect that the teaching methods and curriculum used in other “first world” countries are far more demanding in terms of pure subject mastery than in the U.S. New York City Schools are actually teaching children as young as Kindergarten that “White people” are the cause of all problems in America. The New York City Schools are also sending messages to parents telling them they need to become “White traitors.” Who are the real racists here? It is not just the teachers and administrators who are filling our children’s minds with misinformation and anti-American ideas. The local school boards play a huge role too. As schools across the country begin to re-open for in person learning, it is important for parents to ask to see the curriculum for math, science, history, and social studies for their child’s grade level. When you see things that you know are simply not true, and even dangerous, push back. Ask why that particular curriculum or textbook was chosen. If you don’t get satisfactory answers for the classroom teacher or school administrator, take your question(s) to the school board. Nothing will change in American schools until parents care enough to get involved in their children’s education.

The public school system in America in 2021 is under attack like never before Just in the last year, due to public schools not being open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of families who are “homeschooling” has risen to 10%, which is double from two years ago. The longer schools continue “teaching” students via Zoom, the greater the number of homeschooling families there will be. Many families join together to form cooperative learning centers, who can then afford to hire staff to teach subjects the parents may not be qualified to teach. Some of these learning cooperatives, actually hire a full-time teacher. Interestingly, most private schools, both secular and religious, have managed to continue providing in person classes for most of 2020 in spite of the pandemic. One reason this was possible is that private schools have the ability to easily make changes in class size to accommodate unusual situations like a pandemic. Another reason is that private schools understand who is paying the child’s education – the parents – and they recognize their responsibility to provide the best education possible. But the more important reason most private schools have continued to provide in person instruction is because they put the needs of the students first. Children thrive when they are engaged with other children. They also thrive when they are challenged and respected by their teachers. Here is a challenge for all parents of school age children. Ask your child regularly what they are learning in school. Ask to see their homework, so you know exactly what your child is being taught. If your child tells you about something they learned in school that you don’t agree with, first ask your child what they think about it. Then explain your position. Your conversation may also lead into a discussion of family values and/or religious beliefs. Don’t be shy but do be age appropriate in your talking points. The public school system in America in 2021 is under attack like never before. Evil elements in society and government are trying to turn the United States into a Marxist nation. The only thing that stands in their way is an educated citizenry. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial that our education system teaches the complete truth – the good, the bad, and the ugly—about America’s founding and our heritage as an exceptional nation. It is also important that our nation’s school systems teach students to think critically (i.e., logically). As a responsible parent, it is your job to make sure our schools teach both truth and logic.



