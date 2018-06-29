California is in dire straits. We are fighting like crazy to oust Democrat rule; Florida, you need to do the same--unless you want leftist California politics taking over your state.

Warning To Florida Voters: Do You Want To Become California?



Dear Florida Voters, Unless you want to turn into high-tax, high crime, heavily regulated, low-freedom California, think carefully about your vote for Governor. I highly recommend Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor. How did Andrew Gillum, the self-anointed “democratic socialist” candidate for governor of Florida, the most failed mayor in all of Florida win the Democrat nomination? His candidacy is a stunning indictment of how far Left the Democrat Party has devolved.

“Given his ideological radicalism, it is not surprising that he has failed so spectacularly. In fact, Gillum is the most anti-law-enforcement candidate to be nominated by a major party in modern Florida history,” Real Clear Politics reported. “According to Neighborhood Scout, which has analyzed crime statistics for cities across the country, Tallahassee ‘has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes—from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.’ This means that ‘[w]ithin Florida, more than 97 percent of the communities have a lower crime rate than Tallahassee.’ Indeed, in Tallahassee, the ‘violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation, across communities of all sizes.’ Not to be outdone, the city also features high rates of property crimes, including ‘one of the highest rates of motor vehicle theft in the nation,’” Real Clear Politics found. Additionally, we in California are fed up with corrupt billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer interfering in our elections, funding far left candidates, and turning California into a far left hell hole. Your Andrew Gillum in Florida also had support from Soros and Steyer—the biggest financiers of the left. In fact, they assured his primary win with their millions. Steyer and Soros announced a $650,000 boost into Gillum’s campaign, together with their donors. Liberal groups also coordinated a $3.5 million get-out-the-vote effort for Gillum prior to the primary.

Gillum is promising to bankrupt Florida by ushering in single-payer government run health care, and mandating a $15 an hour minimum wage. He’s promised to abolish ICE and to repeal Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” gun defense law. He also vowed to tackle global warming and enact high corporate taxes on businesses and the wealthy. Florida’s Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is the polar opposite of Gillum. DeSantis is a fiscal conservative who promises to protect small businesses, opposes tax increases on the wealthy and big business, he is an environmental conservationist promising to save Florida’s parks and beaches, and he supports President Trump’s plan to enact E-verify to ensure a legal workforce and higher wages, and to ensure there will be no sanctuary cities in Florida. DeSantis also has a stellar military record: “During his active duty Navy service, DeSantis served as a military prosecutor, supported operations at the terrorist detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and deployed to Iraq during the 2007 troop surge as an advisor to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander in support of counterinsurgency operations in Iraq. DeSantis was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy reserve until his honorable discharge in 2010. Currently Florida ranks #4 in the Tax Foundation’s state business climate because of low corporate taxes, no personal income tax, moderate sales taxes, low property taxes and low unemployment insurance taxes. Many businesses have fled high tax states like California, which ranks #49 in the same report.

Continued below... Lastly, Andrew Gillum supports leftist thug group Dream Defenders—which made its name recently through violent acts of civil unrest, similar to Antifa. Dream Defenders supports open borders and states on its website that police are racist and have no place in society, the Miami Herald reported. Dream Defenders also calls the United States “the biggest bully in the history of the planet,” and the group is supportive of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions act against Israel—all issues we are seeing Antifa espousing and fighting over, and by radical leftist groups on college campuses across the country. “State violence and poverty imposed by imperialism also inevitably separates families,” Dream Defenders says. “The only future for us to survive within is one of demilitarization, and an end to disaster capitalism, where money and weapons no longer get to criss cross borders with ease while black and brown children are held captive as collateral damage.” (Read more about the radical Dream Defenders at Real Clear Politics.) If this is the group and violent mentality Florida voters want, Welcome to California. But if you want to keep your freedoms, low taxes, business-friendly state, your vote is clear—Ron DeSantis. I’ve been covering California politics and the Golden State’s decline for many years. We in California are facing a similar problem, even though we’ve fallen so far down the leftist rabbit hole. California has Republican businessman John Cox running against career leftist politician Gavin Newsom. After four terms by leftist Gov. Jerry Brown and a Democrat majority in the Legislature, California is in dire straits. We are fighting like crazy to oust Democrat rule; Florida, you need to do the same—unless you want leftist California politics taking over your state.

Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.