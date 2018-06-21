WhatFinger
And WaPo never talked to them

Washington Post claims ‘zero tolerance’ immigration enforcement has been suspended; DOJ says no

By —— Bio and Archives--June 21, 2018

Washington Post
This is what happens when you rely on anonymous sources talking out of turn. You’ve convinced yourself that these are the people who are giving you the real story in a clandestine manner, because their bosses would never let them tell you what’s really going on. They would only allow them to hew to the BS “official story.”

So your whispering little friend tells you something, implores you not to use his name, and you run with it since time’s a-waisting and you’ve got yourself an exclusive.

But shouldn’t you at least check with the official sources? Even if they deny it or give you a no-comment, at least you’ve got them on the record. Nah! They’re just propagandists and you already know what you believe. Why check with a source you’ve already decided does nothing but lie to you?

So it is at the Washington Post, which reported within the past hour that the Trump Administration is going to stop sending parents who cross the border illegally with their children to be prosecuted. The only problem is they didn’t check with the Department of Justice, and that might have made a difference:

Now the Post may not believe Sarah Isgur Flores, and probably no one on the left believes her. Maybe you don’t believe her either. Maybe you suspect that the prosecutions really have been suspended and Flores is simply lying about it because that’s what they do in the government.

But even if that was true (and I have no reason to believe it is), that still doesn’t mean the Post “got the story right.” The fact that the DOJ denies this is happening is a huge part of the story, and it wasn’t included in the story because the Post didn’t think it needed to bother to get a comment from the Justice Department – you know, the people who actually make the policy?

So it’s shoddy reporting no matter what the truth turns out to be. Then again, that’s been standard operating procedure throughout this entire media firestorm over immigration enforcement. I guess there’s no reason to expect the Washington Post to become responsible now.

