Isn’t the assumption that black people see everything through the prism of race . . . kind of racist?

Washington Post freaks out: That poll showing Trump with 36 percent black approval can’t be true!



It’s almost as if the mainstream media have a narrative to protect regardless of the facts. But that can’t be true because then they’d be propagandists and not the fearless protectors of objective truth they keep telling us they are. If the media freaked out over the results of a poll and tried to whitewash its results for fear you became aware of what people think, we’re almost getting into enemy of the people territory, aren’t we?

Yet we could pretty well predict this as soon as we heard on Saturday about the extraordinary Rasmussen poll that showed President Trump’s approval rating among blacks at an astonishing 36 percent. Normally polls are just that: One measurement of public opinion at a moment in time. There’s nothing official about it and there’s no need to “respond” to a poll. It’s not a fact or an argument. It’s the result of one attempt to measure something. But when the measurement that’s established threatens the MSM’s narratives, they go into DefCon 5: It might seem far-fetched that over a third of African Americans would now approve of a president with a very long history of racial insensitivity — especially because fewer than 10 percent of black voters supported him in 2016. That’s because it is far-fetched. Trump’s black approval rating is nowhere near 36 percent. Polling firms that have interviewed far more African Americans, and that are much more transparent than Rasmussen, all show that Trump’s black approval rating is much lower than 36 percent. Question: If there are all these polls out there and the one from Rasmussen is just an outlier, why not just report what they all say and let the reader decide for himself how to think of them? Why does the Post feel the need to tell us which ones are “right” and which one is supposedly “wrong”?

And how do they know anyway? Rasmussen does tend to report Trump’s approval more favorably to him than other polls because they use different sampling methodologies than liberal media pollsters. Who came closer to pegging the results of the 2016 election? Just because there are many polls saying one thing and one poll saying something different doesn’t mean the many are right just because there are a lot of them. They could all be using the same flawed methodology and all be getting the same flawed results. This poll particularly threatens the MSM because if there’s one thing they’re sure is beyond question, it’s that Trump is a racist and just about all blacks think so. His dust-ups with people like LeBron James and Omarosa Manigault-Newman are all the proof anyone needs, and the media simply assume black people will disapprove of him as a result. Here’s a thought: Maybe black people don’t look at everything that happens through the lens of race. Maybe one black person can see everything that’s going on and decide: The economy and good policies are more important than what he says on Twitter about this or that person who’s the same color as me. Isn’t the assumption that black people see everything through the prism of race . . . kind of racist? I have no idea if 36 percent of black people approve of Trump’s performance. Polls are merely surveys of small samplings of people that are supposed to be scientific. But unless you asked every black person in America the question, there’d be no way to know for sure. But if Trump’s approval rating among blacks really is a lot higher than the media presumes, it wouldn’t be the first time they tried to tell people what to think of him . . . and the people didn’t listen.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.