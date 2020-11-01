WATCH: Chaos Erupts As Man Arrested For ‘Trespassing’ At Own Restaurant, Opening Against Lockdown Edict

By Daily Wire —— Bio and Archives--November 28, 2020
A young father in Toronto was carried away in handcuffs on Thanksgiving Day for “trespassing” at his own restaurant, refusing to comply with a coronavirus-related lockdown order that commands he not be allowed to open his business.
For numerous days Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ had defied lockdown edicts and opened his business.
November 24, 2020
#BREAKING Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly was just taken away in handcuffs #adamsonbarbecue pic.twitter.com/ezVQ1QHPDU— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) November 26, 2020
