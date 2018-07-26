Watch: Inside Judicial Watch: DOJ/FBI Misled FISA Courts with Clinton-DNC Dossier







Judicial Watch filed a motion in the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court seeking the transcripts of all hearings related to the surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign part-time advisor who was the subject of four controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Last week, in response to a Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit, the Department of Justice released 412 pages of heavily redacted documents relating to FISA warrants targeting Page. The warrants provide evidence that the FISA court was never told that the key information justifying the requests came from a minimally-corroborated “dossier” that was created by Fusion GPS, a paid agent of the Clinton campaign and Democratic

