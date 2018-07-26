WhatFinger
Watch: Inside Judicial Watch: DOJ/FBI Misled FISA Courts with Clinton-DNC Dossier

By —— Bio and Archives--July 26, 2018

Judicial Watch filed a motion in the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court seeking the transcripts of all hearings related to the surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign part-time advisor who was the subject of four controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Last week, in response to a Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit, the Department of Justice released 412 pages of heavily redacted documents relating to FISA warrants targeting Page. The warrants provide evidence that the FISA court was never told that the key information justifying the requests came from a minimally-corroborated “dossier” that was created by Fusion GPS, a paid agent of the Clinton campaign and Democratic

Read about the FISA documents here.

Judicial Watch -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Judicial Watch, Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. Through its educational endeavors, Judicial Watch advocates high standards of ethics and morality in our nation’s public life and seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. Judicial Watch fulfills its educational mission through litigation, investigations, and public outreach.

