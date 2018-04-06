Watch Nancy Pelosi and Ted Lieu vow to raise your taxes if Dems retake congress



As far as I’m concerned, virtually ALL tax cuts are good tax cuts. I am, with almost 100% certainty, sure that I can spend my money better than Washington. So, if I get to keep it, that’s good. Considering how much they waste on a daily, monthly, and annual basis, D.C. can do with less and I’ll be happy with a few extra bucks in my savings account.

The other day, I warned you that – without question – Democrats will try to raise your taxes if they retake power during the midterms. Now, they’re working to prove me correct. Left-wingers Nancy Pelosi and Ted Lieu have decided that they should headline something called the “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour.” It’s goal, obviously, is to eliminate the Trump tax reforms, thus raising taxes on…well…pretty much everyone.

In short, if you like tax cuts, the “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour” is aimed squarely at you.

As L.A.’s ABC 7 reports: