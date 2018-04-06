Watch Nancy Pelosi and Ted Lieu vow to raise your taxes if Dems retake congress

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--April 6, 2018
As far as I’m concerned, virtually ALL tax cuts are good tax cuts. I am, with almost 100% certainty, sure that I can spend my money better than Washington. So, if I get to keep it, that’s good. Considering how much they waste on a daily, monthly, and annual basis, D.C. can do with less and I’ll be happy with a few extra bucks in my savings account.
The other day, I warned you that – without question – Democrats will try to raise your taxes if they retake power during the midterms. Now, they’re working to prove me correct. Left-wingers Nancy Pelosi and Ted Lieu have decided that they should headline something called the “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour.” It’s goal, obviously, is to eliminate the Trump tax reforms, thus raising taxes on…well…pretty much everyone.
In short, if you like tax cuts, the “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour” is aimed squarely at you.
As L.A.’s ABC 7 reports:
A barrage of social media messages are en route to Washington, D.C., urging a repeal of President Donald Trump’s tax bill.
Democratic leaders on Wednesday urged voters at a Culver City town hall meeting to join in a rebellion against the Republican plan.
Why do they hate it so? The real answer is that they hate anything that lets you keep more of what you earn, but their fake answer is:
“It is going to result in deep cuts to Social Security, to Medicare, to all these critical programs that serve a lot of Americans,” said Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of Torrance.”
Leaders say the next critical step is replacing Republican members of Congress.
“We gotta get people out to vote, we’ve got to get people out to vote. It starts here and you all are going to do the work,” said Rep. Nanette Barragan of San Pedro.
The town hall was part of the “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour. It aims to hold 100 events nationwide on the weekend of April 14 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Tax March.
