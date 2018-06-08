WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

WATCH: Sarah Sanders Appears On CNN, Gives Chris Cuomo Answers He Doesn’t Like

By —— Bio and Archives--June 8, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went into “enemy” territory Wednesday night to answer some tough questions from CNN’s Chris Cuomo, but as the press continues to learn about Sanders, she’s more than willing to give some unwelcome answers and ask some tough questions of her own.

The contentious interview began with Cuomo establishing what would be his theme for the night, “credibility,” and attempting to get Sanders to talk more about her allegedly false claim that Trump had not dictated a misleading letter about Trump Tower meetings with Russians. But when Sanders continued to shut down the line of questions because it’s a legal matter, Cuomo complained that they were now at an impasse.—More…



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Daily Wire -- Bio and Archives | Comments

The Daily Wire is a hard-hitting, irreverent news and commentary site for a new generation of conservatives

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: