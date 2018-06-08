WATCH: Sarah Sanders Appears On CNN, Gives Chris Cuomo Answers He Doesn’t Like

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went into “enemy” territory Wednesday night to answer some tough questions from CNN’s Chris Cuomo, but as the press continues to learn about Sanders, she’s more than willing to give some unwelcome answers and ask some tough questions of her own.

The contentious interview began with Cuomo establishing what would be his theme for the night, "credibility," and attempting to get Sanders to talk more about her allegedly false claim that Trump had not dictated a misleading letter about Trump Tower meetings with Russians. But when Sanders continued to shut down the line of questions because it's a legal matter, Cuomo complained that they were now at an impasse.






