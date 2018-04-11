WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Cruz doesn’t hold back

Watch Ted Cruz question Mark Zuckerberg about the censoring of conservatives on Facebook

By —— Bio and Archives--April 11, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Watch Ted Cruz question Mark Zuckerberg about the censoring of conservatives on Facebook
At least he got him to admit that Silicon Valley is a very left-wing place, as if anyone didn’t know that.

Is it proof that the bias is intentional and agenda-driven? Or is it a case of the company’s internal culture manifesting as more or less the same thing?

Cruz doesn’t hold back.

Zuckerberg doesn’t know of any Democrat candidates being taken down, or MoveOn.org, or Planned Parenthood, which probably means it didn’t happen because they’d scream long and loud if it did. It might also be a product of the fact that conservatives don’t typically lodge complaints about liberals and demand that they be silenced, whereas I think it’s fair to say that liberals . . . do.

Was anything accomplished here? To the extent that this whole thing turned into an everybody-bitches-about-Facebook session, probably not. You’d think Zuckerberg would come away from this wanting to mute such criticisms if it’s reasonably easy to do, but I’m not sure it is. The people he hired to make these decisions really do think Diamond and Silk are unsafe for the community, so how do you write and enforce new guidelines that will get them to start deciding differently?

Ted Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: