Watch: Trump says he misspoke on Russian meddling during press conference, accepts US intel findings

President Trump said Tuesday that he misspoke when he seemed to dismiss allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, stating clearly that he accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusions as he sought to quell a bipartisan firestorm over his press conference with Vladimir Putin.

The president clarified his remarks during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, in a rare backtrack. —More…

