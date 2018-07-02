As always, we want to thank Maxine Waters for granting us a candid peek behind the Democrat party’s curtain

Waters hits Pelosi/Schumer: Democrat leadership will do anything to maintain their positions



Maxine Waters is currently having something of a “moment.” She’s gone from being a semi-obscure crackpot to being a near-constant talk show fixture overnight. She’s also becoming the face of the left side of her party, and Republicans couldn’t be happier about it. But why is it happening? Well, it’s happening because she is “blessed with courage” and she tells the truth. …Not about issues, of course.

When it comes to debating actual topics based on fact, she’s still a loose cannon whose grip on reality is weaker than wet toilet paper. No, Maxine has been telling the truth about her own party. Put her in front of a camera, and she’ll tell you all about the things they want but won’t admit, their strategies, and the ways in which they work to stay in office. Case in point is the following exchange with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, in which she lets you know that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will do or say anything to hang onto their powerful leadership positions. “You know, I was surprised at Chuck Schumer, you know, reached into the other house to do that. I’ve not quite seen that done before, but one of the things I recognize, being an elected official, is in the final analysis, you know, leadership, like Chuck Schumers, will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership. And so, what I have to do, is not focus on them. I’ve got to keep the focus on the children and the fact that this administration is endangering children in the worst kind of way.”







OK, fine. She’s back to her usual disingenuous talking points at the end there. However, this is still another truth-bomb from Maxine Waters. She’s right. Schumer and Pelosi only addressed her comments because they needed to throw water on the political brush fire she created. Because they don’t really disagree with Waters, their comments never mentioned her by name and offered only the meekest of half-hearted condemnations. As always, we want to thank Maxine Waters for granting us a candid peek behind the Democrat party’s curtain.

