We Don’t Have A Voting System Problem

Since November 3, 2020, there has been endless talk by conservative commentators about the problems of that election. Nearly every one of those commentators are suggesting all the different ways the laws have to be changed at the federal or state level to prevent a reoccurrence of the broken national election of November 2020 and the Georgia election of January 2021. The talking heads from the mainstream media have just as many discussions about how Trump and the conservatives are just wrong about the need to fix anything.

The founders understood the weakness in human nature I disagree with both the liberals and the conservatives. Human nature, particularly organizational human nature, tends to make people think any problem can be solved if you simply write the right kind of rule, regulation, or law. Organizational human nature dictates that the previous rules, regulation, or laws that were written by people that were not as smart as they are and that they can write one that will fix the problem and certainly be followed. I know this because I’ve been there and done that! After working in a government bureaucracy for 22 years and seeing this cycle at least three times, I now know it just ain’t so!



We do not have a voting system problem, we have a people problem! Our founders identified what has become our current problem more than 240 years ago.



“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” John Adams “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.” ~ Benjamin Franklin “One great error is that we suppose mankind more honest than they are.” ~ Alexander Hamilton The founders understood the weakness in human nature. They warned us two centuries ago where the pitfalls were. So, here we are. You can write all the rules, regulations, and laws you want, but it is the height of arrogance to assume people will follow your version when they already violate the adequate rules, regulations, and laws already in place. To think you can change things by changing the law is an exercise in futility.

Leninists, Marxists, socialists, communists, atheists, and now “the woke,” in the guise of the Democrat Party have been chipping away at the principles and values of America In the last 100 years, the Leninists, Marxists, socialists, communists, atheists, and now “the woke,” in the guise of the Democrat Party have been chipping away at the principles and values of the American Judeo-Christian culture and Christianity in particular. Lying, cheating, and stealing have become routine, condoned, and even endorsed by many Democrats. If you doubt me, just start reviewing the videos from all the 2020 chaos and riots. The Democrat mayors and state and federal lawmakers have very publicly abandoned the rule of law. They have very publicly endorsed dismantling and defunding law enforcement. They want all the sideboard heretofore provided by Judeo-Christian values removed. Absolutely nothing shames these people or the Democrat Party. If we Americans can’t or won’t change people, reestablish self-discipline, teach them to respect themselves and respect others, we have no chance to save the land of the free. Our me, me, me woke world is collapsing around our ears. If we don’t manage to change people, the Democrats will accomplish their 100-year plan and inflict more and more government on us until it destroys America as we know it. “Liberty will not long survive the total extinction of morals.” ~ Samuel Adams “The reason that Christianity is the best friend of government is because Christianity is the only religion that changes the heart.” ~ Thomas Jefferson



“One’s god dictates the kind of law one implements and also controls the application and development of that law over time. Given enough time, all non-Christian systems of law self-destruct in a fit of tyranny.” ~ George Washington “Man will ultimately be governed by God or by tyrants.” ~ Benjamin Franklin “The future and success of America is not in this Constitution, but in the laws of God upon which this Constitution is founded.” ~ James Madison How do we assure honest, moral, and ethical people run our elections and count the votes? Are the criminals just too well entrenched? Do enough American voters even care? Clearly, our Founders knew the importance of what we now call Judeo-Christian values. The Founders understood that Christianity and belief in God was a necessary ingredient for the very survival of the democratic republic known as the United States of America.

