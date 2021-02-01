We lost the Voice of America, the Voice of Truth, the Voice of Freedom

Then yesterday evening a friend sent a connection to an ABC News story, and said, “you have to watch this.” I wasn’t surprised to see that ABC cold-heartedly used his death to lie about his character. That’s a characteristic of socialists; to denigrate anyone who tells the truth, after their death.

Yesterday, as usual, I started the day by checking my email and venting to friends, while I waited for the Rush Limbaugh show. Just as I finished my last rant, I heard the show start, but it wasn’t Rush or a guest host I heard. It was Rush’s wife, Kathryn. I immediately knew the worst had happened; that we lost the Voice of Freedom. What started out as a usual day turned into a sad day. We lost Rush way too soon, and millions of us are in mourning.

While Rush’s family, friends and fans were mourning his death, the heartless fake news media gleefully used his death as an opportunity to attack his character and take cheap shots at him. The ABC News report started by talking about President Trump presenting Rush with the Medal of Freedom and went on to say:

“The honor stirred conversation among Democrats and members of and advocates for marginalized communities because of Limbaugh’s long history of making disparaging comments about minority groups, the LGBTQ community, suicide, AIDS patients and women.”

Those of us who listened to Rush every day, for the past 30 or so years, know that is a damn lie! ABC wasn’t the only network to use their advertiser’s air time to denigrate Rush and make false accusations, while his family, friends and fans are in mourning.

In addition, Facebook and twitter, the hate speech police, had no problem with all the hate posted on their platforms. That’s because it was aimed a patriotic American and his fans—opponents of heartless, cold communism.

I won’t repeat any of the hate filled remarks because Townhall and others covered it pretty well. Suffice it to say that the remarks were vulgar, cold-hearted, cruel, and devoid of compassion and feeling. They were easily identified as remarks made by malicious psychopaths.

Yesterday was a sad day for all Americans because we lost the Voice of America, the Voice of Truth, the Voice of Freedom. May God receive Rush and bless and comfort his family, friends and fans. And may God bless America and make her great again, just like Rush wanted.