Welcome to the club, Candace Owens

But it’s important at times for us to stick up for each other, and to let each other know that none of us deal with this garbage alone.

This is what it’s like to be an ABC – an American Black Conservative. I’m sure I don’t need to tell Candace Owens that, since she holds her own just fine.

In case you missed this on Twitter, Candace shared some of her thoughts wondering why it’s dangerous for black women to think for themselves? I offered a few words of support, and you can probably imagine what happened next.

Trust me @RealCandaceO. It's the most terrifying thing a Democrat can imagine. Stay strong. https://t.co/lmfDHGlLjX — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 9, 2018

Once Candace retweeted what I said to her, things really went nuts for her, as the attacks from liberals intensified. The usual suspects are labeling her “controversial” and falsely accusing her of defending neo-Nazis. She’s threatening to sue at least one publication for libel, and if I were them I wouldn’t assume she’s bluffing. Candace means business.

But seriously, I hope you all understand that this is the kind of crap black conservatives have to put up with all the time. Just this week some guy on Twitter called me a “token,” which is a slightly less inflammatory way of calling me the House N*****. The left does this all the time, and thinks nothing of it because we are the most terrifying of enemies.

If it is no longer the consensus among black people that we all need government assistance to survive, and we start thinking for ourselves in large numbers and making the two parties compete for our votes, then the Democratic Party is finished. And they know it. And that’s why people like me, and Candace Owens, and Diamond and Silk, and Clarence Thomas, and Tim Scott, and Kanye West . . . scare the living daylights out of them. We are proof that black people can do just fine on their own, and don’t need help from Washington to get by

So smile, Candace. And knowing you, you already are. When they’re coming after you this hard, you’re making a difference. And that terrifies them.