Welcome to the New America

The United States has lost World War III. Our government is now under enemy control, we are an occupied country, and most “new-American” citizens don’t even know it. For the last year, corporations have thrived, while the wealth of our entrepreneurial class has been drained by draconian measures to “stop the spread” and “fight the pandemic.” Amazon now controls over 38% of all online spending and their revenue is up 41.4% from last year, more than double their 19% increase from 2019. In 2020, Amazon, by itself, accounted for over 45% of all ecommerce sales growth and 34.2% of all retail gains.

Small business is under assault. A survey conducted by Main Street America in late March and early April of 2020 found that 80% of small businesses had been closed for some period of time, and nearly 60% said their revenue had decreased by more than 75% since the start of the pandemic. …nearly 98,000 small businesses had permanently closed since the start of the pandemic. “This new data verifies what we have heard directly from our small-business members — that the PPP program advantaged big businesses over small and exacerbated long-standing disparities in access to credit and capital for underbanked communities…” …only half of the $522 billion allotted for the program actually went to small businesses, with the other half being distributed to larger companies, The Washington Post reported. In addition, larger companies were more likely to receive larger loans. …61% of restaurants that had closed “temporarily” never ended up reopening, along with 54% of bars and nightlife venues. In the retail space, 58% of small businesses had permanently closed.

Was Nazi Germany the forerunner to our new future under Chinese/Globalist rule? Our constitutional rights as Americans including freedom of speech, right to bear arms, freedom of religion, and freedom to assemble, are under concerted attack. Our right to a fair vote was stolen from us in November 2020 along with our judicial recourse. Corporate America is cooperating, using political correctness to stifle dissent. The pandemic was the excuse, and is now being used to coerce all Americans into being vaccinated, or face the prospect of being relegated to second-class citizen status. Our news media is under almost complete control, while competitors to Big Tech, such as Parler, have been all but eliminated. Our history is being rewritten and most “new-Americans” are unaware. The forces acting behind the curtains are unclear. Is this a plot by China to take over the world? Or the Davos/Soros Globalists? Or a strange alliance between both? Is this how it felt in Nazi Germany when Hitler first took power in 1933? During the first six years of Hitler’s dictatorship, government at every level—Reich, state and municipal—adopted hundreds of laws, decrees, directives, guidelines, and regulations that increasingly restricted the civil and human rights of the Jews in Germany. The first concentration camps were used to house political prisoners and as a source of slave labor for the military, and ultimately as a way to eradicate all non-Aryans. Was Nazi Germany the forerunner to our new future under Chinese/Globalist rule?

China has expanded their espionage activities through spying, bribery, blackmail and computer hacking and surveillance It is no secret that China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, has a long-term plan for world dominance. He has been waging a multi-front war against the West in general and the United States in particular and has advanced Chinese military posture by stealing western technology and building islands in the South China Sea. He has expanded his espionage activities through spying, bribery, blackmail and computer hacking and surveillance and has gained control and influence over governments in Europe, Africa and South America. But his successes in the United States are particularly alarming, as we uncovered his long term plan to use thousands of female Chinese spies working within the American political system to develop controllable candidates, including Eric Swalwell, whose career rose at an accelerated rate and is now a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

What are Xi’s plans for the United States? His suppression of the Uyghurs in in the north-western region of Xinjian might be seen as a test-run. Rights groups believe China has detained more than a million Uyghurs over the past few years in what the state defines as “re-education camps”. There is evidence of Uyghurs being used as forced labour and of women being forcibly sterilised. …Xinjiang is now covered by a pervasive network of surveillance, including police, checkpoints, and cameras that scan everything from number plates to individual faces. According to Human Rights Watch, police are also using a mobile app to monitor peoples’ behaviour, such as how much electricity they are using and how often they use their front door.





So what is the end game? It is absolutely clear that China covered up what was happening in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, deliberately protected their own country by restricting internal travel, but allowed and even advocated for unrestricted international flights, resulting in the deaths of over 2.5 million people worldwide. Was this a horrible mistake covered up by the Chinese leadership to avoid embarrassment, or a deliberate plan to attack the West through biological warfare? Either way, the behavior of the Chinese can only be described as “beyond despicable,” but, because of their control of our government and judiciary, they have suffered very little in the way of retaliation or retribution. Their only obstacle was President Donald J. Trump, who they successfully eliminated through massive voter fraud in November, and whose legal recourse was neutered by Chinese control of the Democrats and the judiciary. The Democrats are the modern equivalent of the Vichy of World War II France who cooperated with the Germans for their own gain. “President” Biden is clearly a Chinese puppet, and he, and the rest of the Democrats, are working to change the House, the Senate and our voting laws to remain in power forever. So what is the end game? Are we to be the new Uyghurs, unwittingly controlled and manipulated into slave labor and our wealth confiscated through dilution of our currency and Democrat taxes? Or is this even more sinister?





And the vaccinations that are being forced on us through fear, intimidation and propaganda, are they safe? When you look at the coronavirus, ask why is the emphasis on worldwide vaccinations instead of more successful and affordable prevention and treatment. As new variants arise, the vaccines have proven much less effective. Are we destined for a never-ending cycle of new diseases that require more lockdowns and new vaccines? Will citizens be tracked with injected computer chips that show their vaccination histories, as well as track their travel “in the interests of public health?” And the vaccinations that are being forced on us through fear, intimidation and propaganda, are they safe? Or are they part of a two-stage poison system, or an effort to sterilize American women? Is this far-fetched ranting? One can only imagine those sounding the alarm in 1933 Nazi Germany as rights were systematically taken from the Jews. Could they foresee themselves being loaded onto boxcars years later, where they were taken to concentration camps to be catalogued and tattooed, their possessions seized, and led, eventually led to their tragic deaths? “New-Americans” cannot comprehend such boundless evil. They have been taught to save the baby seals and worship clean air. In their sports, everyone gets a trophy. To them, the United States is not a force for good in the world nor an exceptional nation, but is forever tarnished by its colonial history and oppression of the slaves. We are the new slaves - of propaganda, political correctness, cancel culture and misplaced national guilt. Will we wake up before we are loaded onto boxcars or forced to take vaccines with unknown fatal side effects, or will the history of our demise be erased forever?

