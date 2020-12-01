‘We’re Still Living in the Coup’—Amanda Milius on 'The Plot Against the President' -- Twitter Ban

In this episode, we sit down with Amanda Milius, director of the documentary film “The Plot Against the President.” It details how the U.S. intelligence community surveilled the Trump campaign on the basis of fabricated allegations and worked with corporate media to propagate a false narrative of “Russia-collusion.” The film makes the case this was all part of an operation to bring down the President of the United States.

The Epoch Times: “A Fresh Look at Our Changing World”

The Epoch Times is a privately held news media company. The center is in New York, but our network of local reporters throughout the world uncovers stories that are authentically local, yet also globally relevant. Our independence enables us to report widely and present a diversity of opinions.

We have offices in 30 countries across five continents, and our content is published in 17 languages. We are proud to offer print and web editions in Chinese, English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian, as well as web versions in Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Vietnamese and Swedish.