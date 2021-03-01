Kidnapping and sex slavery being behind the influx of children at our borders

What are they doing with the children?

Recently I received a copy of an email that I found disturbing and credible. It came from a former law enforcement agent, that a personal friend has known for years and with whom he frequently corresponds. The email started by asking questions: “Doesn’t anybody think it’s odd that an endless supply of children keeps showing up at our borders without their parents? That’s odd to me! Where are their parents? I guess nobody but old cops think about asking questions like this.” The email continued with more questions: “Why isn’t the media down at the border videotaping and airing the faces of all these missing children - just in case their families are desperately looking for them? That’s the right thing to do—to find the parents and return their children.”

The Franklin Cover-up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska In my opinion, he asked a lot of questions that deserve to be answered, like: “why no reporters or members of Congress are down on the border investigating and asking questions.” Where’s Ocasio-Cortez and her complement of fake news reporters? Where are all the bleeding heart liberals now? Personally, I want to know why cameras are not allowed inside the holding facilities? I can only conclude the children are locked up and hidden from cameras to keep their families from finding them. So many unaccompanied children showing up at our borders should raise everyone’s suspicions, but I’ll continue with the email. “Does anybody know where the children came from; how they got to our border alone; or what really happens to the them when they leave the border camps? We have no idea what happens to these children! We have no idea what happened to all the children that disappeared from border cages under Obama. Donald Trump stopped the Mexican child smuggling operation, but Biden started it up again as soon as he took office.” The email made some disturbing allegations. The writer thought the children most likely have families that are desperately looking for them, but their families will never see them on TV or on missing child posters because cameras are forbidden inside the barbed wire enclosed border camps, and the media refuses to publicize their faces. All of that makes me ask questions too. The email went on to say: “A satanic cult that former Nebraska State Senator John DeCamp uncovered is still active today in Washington DC. -The Franklin Cover-up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska”

Kidnapping and sex slavery being behind the influx of children at our borders The writer pointed out that all of the allegations made by John DeCamp were confirmed by the late Ted Gunderson, a highly qualified FBI investigator: “Ted Gunderson was the Special Agent in Charge of the Los Angeles FBI. He connected the child kidnapping and sex enslavement ring to officials in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska and joined the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. He was appointed the head of the Dallas FBI office before he was appointed head of the Los Angeles FBI office.” “Ted Gunderson passed away in 2011. During his career, he investigated the Franklin cover-up, the Oklahoma City bombing, the World Trade Center bombing and the Waco Massacre to name a few. Ted proved, with overwhelming documentation, that Osama bin Ladin was a CIA/Pentagon asset and went by the alias Tim Osman.” After reading the email several times, I couldn’t help but wonder why nobody has asked any questions like this before. As for me, I just never thought about anything like kidnapping and sex slavery being behind the influx of children at our borders. I realize that some of the small children could not have made it to our borders without help, and the more I think about it, the more I believe the people shuttling the children through Mexico to our borders are profiting from it. Personally, I think Mexican officials have to be involved, and it’s almost a certainty that drug cartels are also involved. The question isn’t what the smugglers or the officials that help shuttle the children to our borders get in return. The question is this: Who is paying to have it done, and what are they doing with the children once they leave the border camps? That’s something everyone should want to know.

Retired HEAD OF FBI Tells ALL “Illuminati, Satanism, Pedophile Rings”







SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS