What Are We Going To Do About It?

In recent months I have written several articles ending with the question: What are we (you) going to do about it? As the nature of our Marxist government and the capitulation of more businesses and individuals to Marxism is revealed more and more each day, we have to do something. There are those that think armed confrontation is necessary, and some day that may be the last remaining solution.

The America I see today isn’t the America I grew up in and that troubles me greatly

Others believe that things can be turned around at the mid-term election. Without the rule of law firmly in place, I have my doubts. As I watch the daily reality of the continued Marxist Democrats rush to expand lawlessness, the greater my doubts. In any case we will know the answer to that in less than two years. But how can we help today to make this solution work and prevent the need for the armed conflict? There are ways to help!

The thing we can all do is to challenge everyone we know to assess their own position on issues that are undermining historic American values. Below are a series of questions I don’t believe enough Americans have actually considered concerning their position in the real world. I will be posing these questions to everyone I have an email address for in an effort to encourage them to make an informed decision about their personal values. Here is how I will present it.



I am trying to understand what is going on in America today. The America I see today isn’t the America I grew up in and that troubles me greatly. For decades I have been one of the silent minions that went along to get along. I see now that with this attitude I failed the nation I went to war for. I failed to ask myself the hard questions that might have gotten my attention about what was going on around me. The reason for this questionnaire is to get others, who like me, might not have been paying as close attention as we should have.



I have confidence that you will respect my position and not choose to be offended by the fact you have been contacted. I consider myself an American Patriot who is really concerned about the future of our country. This survey is for you, not me, to better understand how your value system fits in with today’s American society. Are some of the values currently on display in America really your values?