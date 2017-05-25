What Goodale’s ‘Guns and Gangs Summit’ Missed All Together

By Dennis R. Young —— Bio and Archives--March 20, 2018
The Justin Trudeau government is once again proceeding to pass new gun control laws without knowing whether the previous gun laws have hit the right target or not. In his 1993 report to Parliament, Auditor General Denis Desautels’ main point 27.3 stated: As well, our review of the new regulations indicated that important data, needed to assess the potential benefits and future effectiveness of the regulations, were not available at the time the regulations were drafted. Because of this, we believe it is important that the measures chosen by the government be evaluated at the earliest opportunity.
The sad fact is that this evaluation recommended 25 years ago has never been completed by any government:
The main deficiencies noted in Desautels’ 1993 report have still not been properly addressed. For example, Desautels identified this key weakness: “A comprehensive review of the extent of smuggling of firearms into Canada has not been undertaken, as recommended by parliamentary committees.” Last week, at Minister Goodale’s Guns and Crime Summit Lynn Barr-Telford, Director General, Health, Justice, and Special Surveys, Statistics Canada pointed out: “We don’t know the origin of firearms involved in gun crime.”
The problem with successive government approaches to reporting to Parliament on gun control programs is that they have taken a bean-counting approach, documenting activity related to firearms programs but avoiding the statistical analysis required to identify real indicators of effectiveness. The bean-counting approach to reporting on gun control programs, taken up by the RCMP and successive governments over the last 25 years, was accurately pointed out to Parliament on May 31, 2006, by Auditor General Sheila Fraser when she testified before the Standing Committee on Public Safety. Fraser was asked about claims that police were accessing the Canadian Firearms Information System (CFIS) 5,000 times a day. She responded: ”I believe that the indicator of the 5,000 hits a day is moreof what we call an activity indicator than an indicator of effectiveness.”
It’s been left to private citizens to do the proper evaluation of Canada’s gun laws. Here are just a few examples:
I have attached my exchange of letters and e-mails with the Auditor General’s office to support my assertion than a proper value-for-money audit has never been undertaken despite more than a couple of billion dollars being wasted on politically motivated, feel-good firearms programs by successive Liberal and Conservative Governments. Another recommendation ignored by Liberal and Conservative governments was made by Auditor General Sheila Fraser to provide the full cost of gun control programs including what she described as ‘major additional costs’ of including enforcement and compliance costs estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars by the Library of Parliament. Copies of the Auditor General’s and the Privacy Commissioner’s reports to Parliament are available at this link.
Nor has the RCMP or the Department of Public Safety conducted proper evaluations that would determine the total cost and effectiveness of the various elements of the current gun control regime compared to the cost and effectiveness of the previous gun control programs that were in effect prior to 1995 when the cost to the federal government was just $15 million a year ‚Äì not $52 million a year.
So what evidence does the government have that would indicate the current gun laws are working to save lives, reduce violent crime, improve police and public safety and keep firearms out of the hands of criminals? Next to none it would seem in the RCMP and Public Safety Department.
Since Justin Trudeau made promises to implement policies and programs, including gun control, that are ‘evidence-based’ I have been filing Access to Information Act requests. Copies of the government’s responses are available in this hyperlink. This list summarizes the my ATIP results received so far:
Implement the 1993 recommendation made by Auditor General Denis Desautels: 27.3 As well, our review of the new regulations indicated that important data, needed to assess the potential benefits and future effectiveness of the regulations, were not available at the time the regulations were drafted. Because of this, we believe it is important that the measures chosen by the government be evaluated at the earliest opportunity.
Dennis Young retired to Airdrie, Alberta in 2007 after working for 13 years on Parliament Hill for Garry Breitkreuz, MP for Yorkton-Melville. Dennis is a member of the Calgary RCMP Veterans Association and a Honourary Life Member of both the Canadian Shooting Sports Association and the National Firearms Association. For his 20-year crusade for the rights of firearms owners, Dennis received the NFA’s David A. Tomlinson Memorial Award for 2014 and the CSSA’s John Holdstock Memorial Award for 2014.