In the meantime, if you’re healthy, perhaps it would be a good idea to postpone getting a shot (or your second shot) until we can learn more and evaluate the data using real science

What Happened to “Science?” Independent Study Seeks Answers About Vaccine Side Effects

Trump, Biden, Fauci, Birx – whom should you believe? Our politicians, doctors and scientists say one thing on Monday with great conviction, and by Wednesday they are saying the exact opposite with equal sincerity. Don’t they know about video tape? Should you wear a mask? Should your children be in school? Should you get the vaccine shot? Should your 5-year-old get the injection? Are these people taking their positions on these issues for their own personal or political gain, or are they just clueless as to what’s going on? And why, in a supposedly open society like the United States, are honest concerns about face masks, children in school or vaccinations being censored?

We are constantly hearing “follow the Science” with “Science” capitalized like it’s a religion Concerns from reputable scientists have been raised that the new mRNA vaccines may damage our immune systems and make us significantly vulnerable to new strains of COVID or other viruses. This could kill millions of Americans. Why are these questions being censored and denied with no explanation? Isn’t this worth honest discussion? We are constantly hearing “follow the Science” with “Science” capitalized like it’s a religion. But real science is based on data, and we have all heard stories about untouched COVID tests coming back with false positives, COVID deaths being over-reported, and vaccine complications being under-reported. How can any honest scientist come to a meaningful conclusion without accurate data? Vaccine side effects are reported to VAERS.gov, a database where medical personnel and ordinary citizens are encouraged to submit information whenever they see side effects from any vaccine in the United States. Other countries have similar databases. OpenVAERS is a website that summarizes VAERS data, and they have a page just for the COVID vaccines. Through May 17th, 2021, they reported 4,057 deaths, 11,572 hospitalizations, and 25,603 trips to urgent care. It is important to note that VAERS lists “adverse events” that coincide with vaccine injections, but doesn’t make any official causal connection. A 91-year-old man with a chronic heart condition might have died a day after receiving a vaccine, but he could have died without the shot anyway. However, it is safe to say that the number of adverse events from the various COVID injections is hundreds of times greater than any other vaccine in history, and the most common criticism of VAERS is that events are under-reported by ten to one hundred times. As Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently reported, about 160 million Americans get the flu shot every year, yet relatively few coincidentally die afterward: 203 deaths in 2019, 119 deaths in 2018, and 85 deaths in 2017. Perhaps the most disturbing new development is the rapidly growing number of reports of horrifying side effects by unvaccinated women who are simply exposed to someone who has taken a shot. Their symptoms include severe vaginal bleeding, unusual menstrual cycle changes, miscarriages and stillbirths.

“Take the shot so you won’t die.” to “Take the shot so you can hug your grandmother” Pfizer, in their own document, (see pages 67-69) orders physicians to report these kinds of “Secondary Adverse Events” to VAERS, but VAERS doesn’t include this information in their totals. First we were told, “Take the shot so you won’t die.” When that didn’t work, we now see billboards with, “Take the shot so you can hug your grandmother.” What if we learn that vaccinated people are actually putting others at risk? Will we hear “Don’t take the shot or you may kill your unborn child?” Will those who have taken the vaccine be the ones required to wear masks, self-quarantine at home and be barred from events? An independent group of researchers, doctors and scientists have developed an online study that all Americans should participate in. It takes 3-11 minutes and seeks to answer such questions as… Who has gotten COVID-19? What symptoms did they encounter?

Did they have pre-existing conditions?

What treatment measures were used?

Have people tried preventative measures to avoid infection?

Among people who have taken a COVID-19 vaccine injection, were there any side effects?

For those who did NOT get the vaccine, have they experienced any unusual medical symptoms recently? As in the normal “scientific method,” the data will be shared with other researchers, but all personal data will be removed. You can participate in this important project by visiting CovidStudy1 and encouraging everyone you know, even those who have had no issues with COVID-19, to fill out a survey. In the meantime, if you’re healthy, perhaps it would be a good idea to postpone getting a shot (or your second shot) until we can learn more and evaluate the data using real science.

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS