Our increasing acceptance of government corruption and deceit will continue to erode our national integrity and, eventually, our freedom

What happens after no one goes to jail?

And so, the Mueller Investigation into the alleged Trump-Russian Collusion to fix the 2016 general election against Hillary goes the way of similar investigations that have proceeded it. Nowhere. In the relatively recent past, we’ve watched, not in any particular order, Plamegate, Benghazi, the IRS suppression of Tea Party groups, Fast & Furious, Uranium One, and that brief puppet show that accompanied the F.B.I. inquiry into classified documents found on Hillary Clinton’s private server.

Further back, there was the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, the assassination of the President of South Vietnam, Ngo Dinh Diem, and his brother/advisor Ngo Dinh Nhu – twenty days before another Presidential assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. And, oh, can’t forget Iran Contra and Whitewater. And so, the Mueller Investigation of alleged Trump collusion with the Russians to assure his election joins the growing list. Now, this evening from the Swamp, comes confirmation that, all along, there’s been no there there. About half the adults in America knew as much from the get-go. The intrepid, two-year running, deadly serious reports on the “investigation” coming from the breathless voices of the “news” media, supported by indignantly outraged politicians, ran the dial on our Bravo Sierra Meter into the red zone, almost daily. Suppose they’ll apologize to the nation? Many of us have learned from past experience how to see. For example, we soon realized there was no serious inquiry into Benghazi. Same for the Clinton Foundation, as well as for all the nefarious deeds related to the nation’s premier power couple. We shrug—it is what it is—what can we do about it? The FISA Court, created in the wake of 911, has become the means to conduct secret, unsubstantiated, investigations against political adversaries. Hi ho.

NSA vacuuming up of a kazillion phone calls is, we’re told, for our protection and well-being. Sure it is.

Unmasking of persons, led by the Obama administration’s U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and the Queen of Unmasking, Samantha Powers, was, well, it must have been justified, right? Part of keeping us safe. In the end, the important question is this: What happens when no one goes to jail? After it becomes clear, even to Helen Keller were she here to witness events, that it’s all been a charade. And the people indicted by Mueller et al were collateral damage in what the President has long called a “Witch Hunt.” Like a Salem Witch, it was him they meant to burn alive. And don’t think they won’t keep trying, even though this episode has come to a flat end. Even on this evening, March 22, 2019, it’s clear that liberals on virtually all the major networks, including FOX, will say, “Well, yea, but it’s not over yet. There’s still…and…bla bla bla.” Breathe deep, and sip wine to stomach it all. We wonder, a lot of us: Has government corruption always been a constant in the Swamp? Of course, it has. But does it seem to be escalating in its frequency and intensity? Yes, it does.

And in other cases, both mentioned above and unlisted, what happens when none of those who plan, execute, and benefit from the corruption—what happens when not one of them go to jail? Or, are in any meaningful way, otherwise held accountable? We should assume these two things will happen. First, our increasing acceptance of government corruption and deceit will continue to erode our national integrity and, eventually, our freedom. Until, eventually, we will lose the right to claim it. And the second thing to happen will be this: The corruption will continue to replicate itself and get worse. In the days ahead, we will be repeatedly reminded that Robert Mueller III is a man of stellar integrity, heralded by those in the Swamp as a fearless crime fighter, a former Marine hero in Vietnam. I have a friend from college who was a genuine gun fighter. He joined the Corps as a Private—came out a Major, with a Silver Star. He’s featured in a book about the legendary First Marine Recon in Vietnam. He’s alive and well today. In my high school band, I sat next to a small, Hispanic kid. Once out of school, he joined the Marine Corps, and went to Vietnam. He died there.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.