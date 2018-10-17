What Happens When Cuba Is Called On Its abysmal Human Rights Record



The United States Mission to the United Nations convened a meeting on October 16th at the UN headquarters’ Economic and Social Council chamber regarding the plight of political prisoners in Cuba and Cuba’s abysmal human rights record. More than a dozen representatives from Cuba’s Mission to the UN tried to disrupt the meeting by constantly shouting and pounding on the table in front of them. They chose to employ the typical mob-like tactics of the Left, mirroring the U.S. Left’s tactics during the Kavanaugh hearings. They tried to stamp out others’ right to freely tell their stories of Cuban government repression without fear of intimidation, failing utterly to rebut their claims with reasoned arguments and evidence of their own, which the Cuban government representatives were invited to do.

After the meeting, Cuba’s UN Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo claimed that the U.S. had shown “contempt for human rights” and for the UN. She called the meeting “a political comedy staged on false arguments.” She even tried to turn the tables on the U.S. by referring to what she characterized as U.S. “imprisonment of immigrants, including children who are separated from their families.” While ignoring the overwhelming evidence of Cuba’s contempt for human rights in imprisoning its own people for their peaceful dissent, Cuba’s ambassador was completely oblivious to the irony of so many people wanting to come to the United States for its freedoms and opportunities while so many Cuban people have wanted to leave Cuba because of its atrocious human rights record.





