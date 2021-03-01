I pray every day that the Dimms, the Deep State, and the President’s puppet masters are not so stupid as to put Jefferson’s words to the test

What Is Washington Afraid Of?

In March 2021, the city that houses the seat of government of the United States of America looks like the Military District of Washington, not Washington D.C. With thousands of armed troops and razor wire topped barricades around government buildings, what are our leaders afraid of? Are they so out of touch with reality that they don’t understand that the very presence of troops and razor wire, in and of itself, is concerning to a large portion of Americans citizens?



“When the people are afraid of the government, that’s tyranny. But when the government is afraid of the people, that’s liberty.” ~ Thomas Jefferson



Do the Dimms and the Biden Administration have a surprise in store for America that will require troops and barricades because they plan to inflict a higher degree of tyranny than they have already done? Are their plans so diabolical they know America will rebel against them? Do they expect to light the fuse to an armed conflict with Constitution loving patriotic Americans?

COVID Relief Bill, House H.R. 1, Senate S.1., H.R. 5, The Equality Act It would certainly appear that the Dimms and their puppet masters have established some kind of “Star Chamber” behind the shell of a man known as Joe Biden. Who are these people? We know for certain they were not elected to be the head of state of the United States of America. Every day Joe Biden faces the public, it is so evident this puppet is severely broken. When will the real people running the Executive Branch reveal themselves? Barack Obama and the Dimms once made a promise to radically change America; today they clearly have changed the Executive Branch in a way unforeseen by our Founding Fathers. Is this the reason for the militarization of our nation’s capital?



March 4, 2021, the U.S. Congress was not in session because the FBI and other intelligence agencies had information that there may be thousands of radical extremist Americans planning to overrun the Capitol Building. Ooops! Live video showed absolutely no unusual activity around the Capitol Building. Clearly, the Dimms and Deep State are trying to weaponize fear by planting false rumors to justify their increased government control over all Americans. For the proposition they put forward about March 4, 2021, to be true, thousands of Americans would have to have actually started traveling to the District a day or two in advance; it just didn’t happen.



By all appearances, the “March 4th Capitol Building Crisis” was wholly fabricated by the Dimms and the Deep State to create a higher level of fear in the American useful idiots they so deeply depend on. These useful idiots depend totally on the fake news generated by the Dimms, the Deep State, and their co-conspirators, the mainstream media.



Look at the legislation that the Dimms have put forward since coronation day on January 20, 2021. In the 1.9 trillion dollar “COVID Relief Bill,” less than 10% of the money is actually for COVID relief. Much of the funding included in this bill is funding activities outside the United States. Why are they ignoring problems that need funding in America and funding questionable entities overseas? Who is making money because of this? Then there is House H.R. 1 and Senate S.1. This Legislation is designed to negate our rights under the First Amendment and corrupt the American voting system, so that there will never be another fair election ever. That would certainly assure the Dimms and the Deep State of full control of the federal government forever.



Now look at H.R. 5, “The Equality Act.” This is a direct attack on religious institutions and allows the government to tell you what and how to think about sex. H.R. 5 allows for taxpayer funded abortion and destroys Title IX by allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

The destruction of moral values is a key element in the establishment of a socialist or communist nation The Equality Act requires equal access by both sexes to historically male or female facilities, such as restrooms, and heretofore, inappropriate sex education of young children. In short, this Act destroys the historical societal and cultural norms that have served America so well for more than 240 years and the world for more than 2,000 years. The destruction of moral values is a key element in the establishment of a socialist or communist nation.



Then, of course, I can’t possibly forget H.R. 127, the “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act”. Talk about an attack on the Second Amendment, this is one in spades. The Dimms and the Deep State recognize that the Second Amendment is the one major stumbling block between them and total socialist control of the government. Even the elitist puppet masters of Joe Biden have yet to devise a way around it. But they will keep trying.



So between Senator Klobuchar’s Law Enforcement Reform Act (now H.R.1280), that makes a career in law enforcement very unappealing, and the current purge of political “extremists” from the military, the stage is set for new rounds of lawlessness throughout the United States in 2021.



If you will permit me to put on my tin foil hat once again, I will speculate once more. As I see it, the militarization of the United States seat of government will continue until some real or fabricated event occurs that will be egregious enough that the puppet masters can have Joe Biden (or Kamala Harris, if Joe doesn’t last long enough) pull the trigger and declare nationwide Martial Law. That will be the device that will open the door for the Dimms and Deep State to negate nearly all the rights of all American Citizens.



The Second Amendment has allowed American gun owners to become the largest armed force in the world. Most, if not all, understand Thomas Jefferson’s position, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” I pray every day that the Dimms, the Deep State, and the President’s puppet masters are not so stupid as to put Jefferson’s words to the test

