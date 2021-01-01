At what point do citizens take action to protect and defend the United States Constitution against the domestic enemies in their midst?

When All Legal Remedies Are Exhausted

When all legal remedies are corrupted to a point where they are no longer reliable, what are citizens to do? For our 2020 Presidential election, there is overwhelming evidence that the election was severely fouled by democrat operatives and politicians. The vote is the last legal remedy for citizens to control their government. The last possible legal option was the various state legislators correcting the gross cheating in their respective states or when the electoral votes were counted on January 6th by the federal legislature. It appears that our whole society is degenerating into a society where the best cheater wins all future elections, I’m here to tell you, I don’t want the people I support to operate or even condone that kind of behavior. If we allow this behavior to become the norm, the United States of America will have committed suicide and turned into something like all other countries run by tyrants. The next step is to turn America into a third world county just like those other countries.

If cheating becomes the norm, what option do honorable patriotic citizens have to fix what is broken? The origin of corruption in the 2020 presidential election is much like the mythical hydra, the multi headed snake like creature. Actually it’s like a super hydra in that there are many, many more than nine heads that instigated the 2020 corruption. The democrat socialist criminal enterprise has many, many heads. There are the big money elitist heads that underwrote funding for the multi-state cheating operation. There are both international and domestic actors doing this funding. Then there are big media elitist heads known as main stream media, big social media organizations, big entertainment elitist heads in Hollywood and around the world, and the elitist political heads that have become multi-millionaires while on the US public payroll, state and federal. Then there are also the elitists in academia that have been corrupting our education system for many decades. These are the very same elitists that have tried to pull off an American coup and torpedo President Trump for the last five years. Yes, even before he was elected. A hydra is destroyed by cutting off each and every head of the creature. Is a second American revolution or civil war the solution? Probably not. Nothing that massive could be organized because the elitists are in control of most communications systems. In addition, too much of the corrupt government deep state is imbedded in the civil government, law enforcement, and the military command structure. What is left? Cheating during elections is an extra-legal method of winning elections. Would extra-legal options be a realistic way to correct the corruption? Nature abhors a vacuum and it seems there is a massive vacuum where government and law enforcement should be. Some might advocate reinstituting individual or small group vigilante action. Others might advocate individual or small group gruella warfare against this multi-headed evil creature.



At what point do citizens take action to protect and defend the United States Constitution against the domestic enemies in their midst? Those who foul an election are certainly enemies of liberty and the citizens that desire the liberty associated with the Constitutional Republic known as the United States of America. There are millions and millions of patriots that have taken an oath to defend and protect the Constitution against domestic and foreign enemies. That oath didn’t die when they left government service.



One thing is certain: the current level of lawlessness cannot be allowed to continue. The progressive socialist democrats instituted massive widespread anarchy in America in 2020 and government and law enforcement condoned these actions by allowing these actions to go unchecked. If government continues in its failure to protect citizens against this kind of lawlessness, citizens will be forced to take matters into their own hands. The anarchist will then see a level of violence that exceeds their own. They will find they have poked the sleeping tiger one too many times. They know not what they have wrought upon themselves. We are seeing a severe evil in America today, but probably not for much longer. The simple fact is, if good men stand by and do nothing, this evil will prevail for generations.

