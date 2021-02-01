When Did CDC Become A Law Making Body?

How did I miss something as important as Congress and the President signing something into law that transferred law making authority to the Center for Disease Control? More important, it would appear CDC also somehow acquired law enforcement authority. How does that work? I know Uncle Joe has been signing things left and right, but I missed the part in the Constitution where he would have the authority to make laws on his own or turn CDC into a lawmaking body and a law enforcement agency. Say it ain’t so, Joe!



Sheeple, sheeple, sheeple (to borrow a term from Dr. Michael Savage), even the run of the mill Democrat voter should be recognizing that we have a bunch of crack pots that have no clue how the Constitution works or understand their respective roll in the U.S. Government. Historically, Executive Orders have been used by Presidents when they had an unfriendly Congress and needed a temporary work around the Legislative Branch. The progressive liberal socialist Democrat Party elitists can’t even work together to conduct business as prescribed by the Constitution. It would certainly appear “the do nothing” Congress has done nothing for so long, they can’t remember how to do anything. It seems the only thing they can do is impeach Donald J. Trump over and over again.



It would seem that Uncle Joe Biden has adopted the Uncle Joe Stalin’s business model. That is to issue decree after decree, without consultation with the Congress, just like any other dictator. The socialists said they were coming, sheeple; they are in the house. After all, a dictator such as Uncle Joe “don’t need no stinking constitution.” Then of course, San Fran Nan and little Chuckie Schummer also think they “don’t need no stinking constitution” either.



What can you do? It might be a very good idea to send you Congressman, Senator, President, and Vice President a pocket copy of the US Constitution with a directive, as our elected (hired) representative, to read the document cover to cover once a week and start doing their job in accordance with it. Can’t hurt; might help