When is a Progressive Not a Progressive but a Marxist/ Socialist?

The Democrats think that the word “liberal” is a term that carries a negative meaning, so that’s why they use the word “Progressive”. It’s still the same leftist programs no matter what you call it. Joe Biden, in order to appease the left-flank of his party and in order to get their vote, tried to portray himself as a “progressive moderate” (an oxymoron if there ever was one), but was that a good description of his program? Is it moderate to propose a government-run healthcare program (Universal Medicare); is it moderate to ban fossil fuels in the future to be replaced by unreliable renewable energy sources by proposing a “Green New Deal”; is it moderate to institute a government mandated minimum wage thereby causing mass unemployment of the very inexperienced workers they claim they want to help; is it moderate to raise everyone’s income taxes by rescinding the Trump tax cuts; is it moderate to halt construction of the southern border wall which has greatly cut down on the number of illegal aliens entering the country; is it moderate to call for the “defunding of the police” claiming it would have a positive effect upon the communities, when in fact it had the opposite effect? The list could go on and on as the proposals by Biden are really not moderate but “Progressive” (a/k/a Marxist/Socialist).

The practice of changing words or phrases to make them sound better (being more politically correct) is exactly what we do when we call Democrats “Progressives” (a/k/a liberals), but we actually mean that they should really be called Marxist/Socialists.

The undercurrent in the Democrat Party is the group headed up by Bernie Sanders and the “Squad” headed up by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who are dedicated to the overturning of our capitalist system and put n its place a form of Marxism/Socialism. Both Speaker Pelosi and future Majority leader Chuck Schumer have proclaimed that when they take control of government, they will try to totally transform it from a free enterprise capitalist system to a more “fair” system of democratic socialism. Whatever they want to call it, they must remember that they cannot polish horse manure, for that is what it is, horse manure. Because of decades of indoctrination in our schools and colleges, and a one-sided biased media, the “Progressives” (a/k/a Democrats) seem to be reaping success as a result upon their efforts to bring a form of Marxism/Socialism into our economic and political system that was handed down to us by our founding fathers.

The Democrats have been following the “Rules for Radicals” philosophy, as handed down by the father of Community Organizing, Saul Alinsky. That was the “modus operandi”of the Democrats and the media for the 4 years of the Trump presidency. Even today, as the government transition takes place, the vindictive and vengeful Democrats are attempting the impeachment of President Trump with only a few days left in his tenure. Biden has been preaching “unity”, but his rhetoric and inaction have been the direct opposite of what he has been preaching.

As what usually happens, the “Progressives” will overreach by using vindictiveness instead of common sense in initiating their anti-democratic policies. They will face the “Grim Reaper” in the 2022 mid-term elections as by then the voters will have had enough of the repressive policies, and the voters “will throw the rascals out” as a result of their disastrous governance.

The citizens will realize that Marxist/Socialist policies, put forth by the “Progressives”, was not what they were cracked up to be as they realized that our country should not emulate countries like Cuba and Venezuela into the abyss of self-destruction. Hopefully, we will get back our sanity by re-embracing the free enterprise capitalism system as put forth by our founding fathers.