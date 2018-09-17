Suppose the media meme of a “Blue Wave” victory in the mid-term elections ends up being as wrong as were their prediction of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 victory

When it ends, where will all the hate go?



America’s weariness with the Mueller Investigation grows daily. Sooner or later, though, the saga will end. Then what? Where will all the Left’s accumulated hatred go? Will it dissipate? Evaporate? And fade away?

Not overnight, but in a few weeks will the white-hot hatred for all things Trumpian become merely a campfire of lingering embers, soon to be smothered by some new media narrative? Predictably, some voices will not be silenced under any condition. Joy Behar, ringmaster of The View; Representative Maxine Waters, carnival barker selling the impeachment of Trump; and Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will, by necessity, continue to perform for their diehard audience of Trump-haters. It’s their job to entertain fans. But will the overall decibel level of hatred markedly decline? It may, but if so, the conglomerate of paid street-protestors will continue to stoke the fires of hatred, even if Trump is totally exonerated of any wrong-doing. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, the protestors at the Judge Kavanaugh hearings, et al. will not give up their day jobs as street protesters to become Wall Street day-traders. For-hire protests have become an American industry, like donut shops. The sponsoring groups just morph, as A.C.O.R.N. did, from one chanted mantra to another.

Mass street protests are a fixture in Americana political life. Here to stay, for the foreseeable future. But, since the anti-Vietnam War protest in Grant Park, Chicago during the 1968 Democrat Party Convention, they’ve been less likely to turn violent. Media support of Trump-hatred will dissipate out of show business necessity. If, for example, CNN continues its full-throated diatribes contra-Trump, their viewing audience will decline to the seating capacity of Yankee Stadium. It’s already in a free fall. It will be difficult – like withdrawal from drug addiction – for some among “on-air talent” at the three-letter acronym networks to detox from sustained Trump-hatred. Some may have to be temporarily exiled, as NBC’s Brian Williams was when got caught embellishing his faux heroic role in news stories. He returned, though at a lower level, and so will the leading Trump-hating news readers, re-introduced in new formats. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may end up co-hosting a cooking show – “Lunch with Joe and Mika.” So, while the temperature of Trump-hatred may decrease when Mueller ends, the attack on Donald and family coming from the legacy media, Hollywood luminaries, Democrat pols, and some fading Republicans (e.g., U.S. Senators Corker and Flake), will not vanish. Not even after Donald is out of office – whenever that is.

Continued below... Consider the early American Civil War predictions of William Tecumseh Sherman What may happen at the street level, though, represents a more ominous possibility for the future. History proves that the consequential outcome of sustained political stridency is often violence on the ground. Consider the early American Civil War predictions of William Tecumseh Sherman. When Civil War hostilities were threatened, Sherman was essentially the President of what would later become Louisiana State University (LSU). In his Memoirs, Sherman records his dismay at the cavalier attitude toward succession expressed by many of his Southern friends. They assumed the coming death toll to number only in the thousands; Sherman predicted millions. Later, as a Union Army General, Sherman argued that victory by the Union in the Western theatre of the war would take a headcount so large – and accurate as it turned out – that he was suspected of having gone insane and relieved from duty for a time. His friend U.S. Grant took his side. Sherman later said, “Grant stood by me when I was crazy; I stood by him when he was drunk.”

Sherman foresaw that the outcome of sustained political stridency Sherman foresaw that the outcome of sustained political stridency would be violence beyond the expectations of both North and South. Today, America may face a similar potential for violence that ranges beyond common expectations. The Left’s hatred of Trump may have, over these last two years, reached the requisite level of critical mass sufficient to provoke significant violence. Not a Civil War, but perhaps widespread civil disobedience with attendant violence. Suppose the media meme of a “Blue Wave” victory in the mid-term elections ends up being as wrong as were their prediction of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 victory; and, the Mueller Investigation ends failing to accomplish the removal of Trump from office? The Left will not be politically sanguine with that outcome. And more than spotty violence on the street may be their response.

Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). His work has been quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). He is quoted in Jerome Corsi’s book “The Obama Nation,” in Mark Levin’s “Liberty and Tyranny.” His pieces have posted on the Drudge Report and on the website Real Clear Politics. Cary holds a B.S. in Economics from Northern Illinois University, and a Masters and a Doctorate in Theology from the Methodist seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army in Military Intelligence. Cary lives in Texas.