Well, well, how true that statement is especially when it refers to our treatment of illegal aliens. When we give people who have “invaded” our country (even non-militarily) illegally, and we give them food, shelter, clothing, education, health care, sanctuary cities, and a drivers license, you know right away that our benevolence will attract others to do the same, it’s almost like a magnet. In other words, when you reward something the more you get of it.

Common sense tells us that if we weren’t so generous to those people we call “illegal aliens” (according to liberals – they’re undocumented workers), the flow of these illegals into our country would drop to a trickle as there would be no incentive for them to not get the “goodies” that we now give them.

Why is that so difficult for liberals to understand? Is there a political motive that influences their thought processes? Could it be that they expect these “future citizens” to be reliable Democrat voters? Sounds about right, doesn’t it? But, when you ask a liberal, if someone, he/she doesn’t know, walks through his/her front door uninvited and demands that you take care of them, would you let them stay or would you summon the police to have them removed? The overwhelming answer of these liberals would be “NO” they can’t stay, so why are they against a tightening up the border (with a fence that President Trump wants put in place) in order to prevent letting people into our country that have not been invited? You could deduce that liberals have a “double-standard” and their resistance to tightening up the border is a valid case in point.

This column’s headline also applies to other situations affecting our country, like lowering the standards in our schools (the “dumbing” down of the curriculum) and not sufficiently punishing disruptive students, thereby preventing learning from taking place for the students who want to learn. Also, when people in government, in high elective or appointed offices, violate the rules of conduct and they get off with no or little punishment (a slap on the wrist), you’ll get more illegal behavior ( a play on our headline might go like this, “When you reward bad behavior, you get more of it”). The obvious case in point is the rules that Hillary Clinton violated while in office and still no punishment has been meted out because of a two-tier justice system, one for the well connected and one for the rest of us poor slobs.