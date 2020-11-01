Where is the outrage from Republican politicians?

By Lee Cary —— Bio and Archives--November 8, 2020
American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Prelate Ludwig Kass, a Roman Catholic (RC) priest and Deputy in the German Reichstag in 1933, was elected leader of the RC’s Centre Party as a compromise candidate. He quickly moved to the right—toward the Nazi Party—and pushed for a Concordat with the Nazis. His goal was to secure the future of the Roman Catholic Church. He supported the independence of the German executive from the legislature. Another leader of the Centre Party, Eugen Bolz, Minister-President of Württemberg, said, “I have been of the opinion that the parliament cannot solve severe domestic political problems. If a dictator for ten years were a possibility—I would want it.” So, long before 30 January 1933, the Centre Party ceased to be the bulwark of Weimar democracy. (pp.91-93, “The Coming of the Third Reich,” Richard J. Evans, ©2004)
How the 2020 Presidential election plays out will likely determine not only the fate of future elections—determining whether or not they can be trusted as legitimate—but also the fate of the Republican Party.
Democrats know how to fight dirty. Lying and cheating comes naturally to them. It’s in their Progressive DNA. Their desired ends justify any available means.
Growing up in and close to Chicago, Illinois teaches one that lesson. It’s a one-party town, by design. And has been for a long time. Dead people vote regularly in Cook (AKA “Crook”) County. It’s a standing joke—though not funny.
Today, Chicago is the vote-fixing model for Big Blue Cities. Many of them are on the verge of bankruptcy and are salivating over the financial bailout to come from a Biden-Harris (until Joe has his final meltdown and it’s President Harris) administration.
So, ballot harvesting is an existential necessity for the Blue States.
Consequently, their deployment of voter fraud should come as no surprise.
The Republican Party is a different species of politicians. They’re chihuahuas to the Democrat pit bulls. Little bark. Weak bite.
With but a very few exceptions in the House of Representatives and a couple of US Senators, they’re passively compliant in the company of aggressive Democrats.
Take the GOP House Representative from the district wherein I live. (Credit the late comedian Henny Youngman, “Take my Congressman, please…”)
When he first ran for Congress, he said he’d serve but five terms if the voters elected him. I heard him say that. He was just re-elected to his tenth term. When a libertarian candidate for his position showed up against him, I voted for that him, or maybe it was a her. I didn’t read it that closely.
In any regard, this tenured Republican member of the House has successfully filled his seat as a back-bencher for, going on, twenty years now, remaining nearly invisible. An empty suit. A ghost.
If the election of Biden stands, as a placeholder until it’s President Harris, there will be consequences to Republicans as well as Democrats. But more draconian ones, I submit, will come to the Republicans.
Loyal Democrats will applaud whatever it takes to defeat the mean Orange Man, once and for all.
That end result has every chance to succeed.
Why? Because who is there to investigate Democrat voter fraud?
The Department of Justice is thoroughly bent. As is the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(Please don’t suggest that it’s just the leadership of the FBI that’s corrupt and not the rank-n-file agents. There is no true history of World War II that collectively absolves the soldiers of the Wehrmacht of the commission of a great many atrocities committed against innocent non-combatting civilians.)
So, with tepid, at most, support among many in the Republican Party to expose the ballot harvesting in several Big Blue states, and zero support from the still-dominant liberal media (which now includes FOX News), plus big tech and big social media sites, Trump is largely alone in this fight.
That doesn’t scare him, but it should scare Americans. Especially the Republican Party.
If I make it to the next General Election, I may not be the only former Republican to stay at home, or vote a straight Libertarian ticket.
At this point, there’s no apparent reason not to.
Since November 2007, Lee Cary has written hundreds of articles for several websites including the American Thinker, and Breitbart’s Big Journalism and Big Government (as “Archy Cary”). and the Canada Free Press. Cary’s work was quoted on national television (Sean Hannity) and on nationally syndicated radio (Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin). His articles have posted on the aggregate sites Drudge Report, Whatfinger, Lucianne, Free Republic, and Real Clear Politics. He holds a Doctorate in Theology from Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL, is a veteran of the US Army Military Intelligence in Vietnam, and lives in Texas.