Where is the outrage from Republican politicians?

How the 2020 Presidential election plays out will likely determine not only the fate of future elections—determining whether or not they can be trusted as legitimate—but also the fate of the Republican Party.

Prelate Ludwig Kass, a Roman Catholic (RC) priest and Deputy in the German Reichstag in 1933, was elected leader of the RC’s Centre Party as a compromise candidate. He quickly moved to the right—toward the Nazi Party—and pushed for a Concordat with the Nazis. His goal was to secure the future of the Roman Catholic Church. He supported the independence of the German executive from the legislature. Another leader of the Centre Party, Eugen Bolz, Minister-President of Württemberg, said, “I have been of the opinion that the parliament cannot solve severe domestic political problems. If a dictator for ten years were a possibility—I would want it.” So, long before 30 January 1933, the Centre Party ceased to be the bulwark of Weimar democracy. (pp.91-93, “The Coming of the Third Reich,” Richard J. Evans, ©2004)

Democrats know how to fight dirty. Lying and cheating comes naturally to them. It’s in their Progressive DNA. Their desired ends justify any available means.

Growing up in and close to Chicago, Illinois teaches one that lesson. It’s a one-party town, by design. And has been for a long time. Dead people vote regularly in Cook (AKA “Crook”) County. It’s a standing joke—though not funny.

Today, Chicago is the vote-fixing model for Big Blue Cities. Many of them are on the verge of bankruptcy and are salivating over the financial bailout to come from a Biden-Harris (until Joe has his final meltdown and it’s President Harris) administration.

So, ballot harvesting is an existential necessity for the Blue States.

Consequently, their deployment of voter fraud should come as no surprise.

The Republican Party is a different species of politicians. They’re chihuahuas to the Democrat pit bulls. Little bark. Weak bite.

With but a very few exceptions in the House of Representatives and a couple of US Senators, they’re passively compliant in the company of aggressive Democrats.

Take the GOP House Representative from the district wherein I live. (Credit the late comedian Henny Youngman, “Take my Congressman, please…”)