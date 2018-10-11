No more important or cathartic action to end double standards and restore equality before the law and restore faith in U.S. Government institutions than the prosecution of “high crime and misdemeanor lawbreakers” whomever they are

Whether a Con or a Hit Job, the Kavanaugh Saga is Revealing



Was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Judge Brett Kavanaugh a total con job? It had all the earmarks of an 11th hour ambush, facilitated by the irrelevance of the lack of corroborating evidence, a predictable presumption of guilt ginned up by a media that feeds sensationalism and mob rule, and the calculated protection of the impenetrable shield of the MeToo movement. It almost worked. There are also fingerprints of a Deep State political hit job. The Steele Dossier and Kavanaugh accusation have a lot in common in each being based on uncorroborated charges involving sex—tailor-made to foment a media circus, which is now the tail that wags the political dog in America.

To better understand these destructive forces, we need to follow the lawyers just like we need to follow the money. Flanked on each side of Dr. Ford at her October 4 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee were attorneys Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich. Michael Bromwich’s selection to Ford’s legal team may be specifically related to his long-standing ties into the FBI and DOJ. Interestingly, he happens to be an attorney for Andrew McCabe, the former FBI Director fired for lying to investigators from his own agency. Out of all the lawyers in the most lawyered city in America, why would Ford choose him? Maybe Bromowich was chosen for Ford as the one attorney uniquely positioned to influence a final anticipated FBI investigation through McCabe’s remaining supporters within the FBI. Debra Katz, who was introduced to Ford by Judiciary Committee ranking Senator Diane Feinstein, is more than just a lawyer. An early major fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, Katz is also a left-wing street activist involved with various resist Trump efforts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0S1Zt0K3fnw). She serves as vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight, a “core grantee” of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, which also funded some 20 of the largest groups that led the anti-Kavanaugh protests. Ford visited and probably sought counsel from her Best Friend Forever and lawyer Monica McLean in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for four days in late July. There Ford drafted and sent that fateful letter, dated July 30, accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. It turns out that friend Monica was a former FBI special agent, having joined the DOJ in 1992 as a lawyer for the FBI, where she worked for 24 years, retiring after Trump was elected.

After Ford’s accusation against Kavanaugh blew wide open, McLean saw potential blowback coming as a result of her involvement with Ford. She got legal counsel from attorney David Laufman, former DOJ prosecutor and chief of the National Security Divisions’ Counterintelligence and Export Control. Laufman had previously assisted FBI Counter-Intelligence chief Peter Strzok on both the Hillary Clinton and Russian investigations—including the infamous “unsworn” interview with Clinton. Laufman resigned from the FBI in February and Peter Strzok was fired from the Bureau in August. One can find all these connections and conjecture as yet more affirmation of the scope and lengths to which people associated with Deep State work together to destroy a nominee to the Supreme Court as they’ve been doing to the duly elected President. What’s more vital to contemplate and support is that at least one grand jury is currently hearing testimony far from the media’s klieg lights from various individuals associated with the known cast-of-characters behind the rigged Hillary Clinton investigation and Robert Mueller’s dubious Russian collusion inquiry. And one can find encouragement that much more truth will be forthcoming as the unsealing of many thousands more indictment widens the scope of grand jury inquiries. This latest Supreme Court nomination process has revealed the raw unscrupulous scorched earth politics of the Democrats for all too see. Apparently for them, it’s now all in with Saul Alinsky, whose 10 Rules for Radicals can be boiled down to one—“the ends justify the means.” Great harm has been inflicted on the U.S. Senate, the Supreme Court and Constitutional due process. Let us hope now that the unraveling of the Christine Blasey Ford story can act as a catalyst for the wheels of justice to begin turning at a faster pace. Boldness is needed and there is simply no more important or cathartic action to end double standards and restore equality before the law and restore faith in U.S. Government institutions than the prosecution of “high crime and misdemeanor lawbreakers” whomever they are.

Scott Powell is senior fellow at Seattle-based Discovery Institute and managing partner at RemingtonRand LLC.



