Who are the Disciples of Chaos?

Ah, for the good ole days of Democrat Tip O’Neill and Republican Newt Gingrich, who worked for bi-partisan agreements that had positive effects for our country, even though the president was of the opposing party. Speaker O’Neill worked with President Reagan on the “Reagan tax cuts”, and Speaker Newt Gingrich worked with President Clinton on getting “welfare reform”. Will this same bi-partisan cooperation come about during this new Congress?

What do we have to look forward to when the new Democrat majority controlled House of Representatives convenes in January, 2019? Is anything positive being planned by the Democrats or will it be Trump bashing from day one through to the 2020 election?

From the looks of things and the rhetoric of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and others in the Democrat caucus, who some might call the”Disciples of Chaos”, they won’t give an inch whereby President Trump might gain some positive advantage, even for doing right by our country. Their anger and antipathy is so blatant, that they threaten to shut down the government rather than give President Trump a winning issue (it could also be a winning issue for them if they weren’t so blinded by their liberal ideology and their hatred for Trump).

Take the issue of the “border wall”. A few short years ago, many Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Harry Reid, and Diane Feinstein, were all in favor of building a wall to cut down on illegal immigration, human trafficking,and drug smuggling, but since President Trump was elected to the White House, they have all done a 180 degree turn and are now against it. I’d bet that if Trump came out against the wall, the Democrats would all be in favor of building it out of spite and visceral hatred of the president.

The new majority in the House (the Democrats) are saying that they will be going after President Trump, not only on his decisions as president, but on his personal affairs. Some might say, “what is good for the goose is good for the gander” as it’s payback time, and their goal is to wound President Trump so badly that he will either not run for re-election or that he will be so damaged that he will be defeated by the voters in 2020. With 90% of the media backing up the vengeful Democrats, it will be an uphill battle for Trump to prevail. But, never underestimate President Trump, as he usually wins when everyone else has counted him out.

If the Democrats follow-up on their threats against Trump, there will be chaos in our country and around the world as Trump’s enemies will smell blood in the water if the president is “wounded” in any way, thereby making our country less of a threat, both economically and militarily.

We must not let the “”Disciples of Chaos” get the upper hand in setting our policy goals. We can’t have all the good that has happened these past two years be upended by these trolls masquerading as sensible, compassionate politicians. As Benjamin Franklin replied to the woman who asked him, “Well, Doctor (Franklin), what have we got, a republic or a monarchy”? Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it”. Let’s hope we can keep what Franklin offered us