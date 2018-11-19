Who Are the “Grievance Hustlers”?

The recent cast of characters that have come to the forefront of the Democrat Party, are what you could honestly call - “grievance hustlers”. No matter what the good news news is regarding the economy or our foreign policy, this group of “grievance hustlers” will totally ignore the positive to champion the negative. It’s not only the Democrats but their willing co-conspirators in the main stream media.

Have you ever seen such moaning and groaning about what is happening in our country, especially now when our economy is booming and our GDP is hovering around 4%?

This past election was a good case in point. We saw a big increase in “minority” candidates running for office – blacks, Hispanics, women, Muslims etc. than ever before. Inevitably, if a Republican candidate (a white male or female) running against one of these “minority” candidates criticized his/her opponent, he/she was reflexively called a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, a homophobe, or an Islamophobe. You could say that “political correctness” has run amok in our society and we as citizens of this great country are the big losers.

On the Democrat side, we have Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris (all who have indicated they might seek the Democrat nomination for president in 2020), plus other “misery merchants” like Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, all using those denigrating terms to label their Republican opponents, no ifs, ands, or buts. Remember when the Republican candidate in Florida, Ron DeSantis, used an innocuous term, “monkey up” a certain thing, he was accused of using a “dog whistle” against his black opponent, Andrew Gillum. No matter that his use of the term had nothing to do about race, he had to spend valuable campaign time defending himself against that bogus charge of being a “racist”. The same with that Democrat black female gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, who accused her “white” opponent of voter suppression and that he was practicing racism. A totally bogus charge as her opponent won by over 50,000 votes, but being the sore loser that she is, she still hasn’t conceded.

Over the years, we’ve had professional black practitioners of “grievance hustlering” in Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Louis Farrakhan, CNN host Don Lemon, Maxine Waters etc. No matter what the problem (grievance), according to them, it is always based on race.

The Democrats use of the word “racism”, “bigot”, “Nazi-like”, has become so common in their rhetoric, that it reminds us of the fable about the “Boy Who Cried Wolf”. Those pre-mentioned “racial arsonists” play on “white guilt” and “political correctness” to destroy our culture and to eventually destroy, our Republic. If we don’t stand up to these “grievance hustlers” (political bullies), we will see the end of our great country as we know it.