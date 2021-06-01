Who are the Real Racists?

Some people have labeled the Democrats the “4 S Party”, which stands for SLAVERY, SECESSION, SEGREGATION, and SOCIALISM. How have they been able to “hoodwink” a sizable portion of the electorate (mainly minorities) that they are the ones who champion the minorities in this country when real facts disprove that claim. It was the Democrat Party who championed slavery before the Civil War. It was the Democrat Party who voted to secede from the Union. It was the Democrat Party who promoted segregation that lasted until the middle of the 1960s. And, it was the Democrat Party who have championed the economic theory of socialism, up until this present day.

If it wasn’t for the Republican Party, the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution wouldn’t have been passed after the Civil War. If it wasn’t for the Republicans, Brown vs. Board of Education wouldn’t have come about making separate but equal schools illegal. The Democrats were the ones who stood in the doorways preventing access to black students. And, the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1964 and 1965 were passed mainly by the efforts of the Republicans whose members voted (80%) to pass these laws. Only 60% of the Democrats voted for these laws. In fact, it was the Democrats who tried to filibuster those acts in the U.S. Senate, led by the “lions” of the Democrat Party, like William Fulbright, Al Gore Sr., and Robert Byrd (a former KKK leader). You may wonder why, with that record of opposition to civil rights, most minorities still overwhelmingly vote for Democrats? It sort of boggles the rational mind. You could say that the modern day Democrats are the new “plantation owners” by making minorities dependent for their survival, wrongfully so, based on voting for Democrats to keep the “freebies” from the federal treasury coming. You could say that the minorities are voting against their own self-interest.

Today, we have the phenomenon of the radical Marxist/Socialists who are prominently ensconced in academia, journalism, and Hollywood, who use their minority views in trying to make radical changes to our society. If you listen to the radical news outlets, CNN, NPR and MSNBC, along with the left-leaning New York Times and Washington Post, it seems that no matter what the subject matter, the term “racism” is injected in the dialogue, mainly out of thin air. Those radicals, especially in our schools, have put forth the racist theory of “Critical Race Theory” into the curriculum, whereby claiming that most all minorities cannot succeed in our society because of “white supremacy” or “white privilege”. Never do they mention all the progress that has been made over the years in leveling out the playing field for all our citizens including black, brown, yellow, white and red people. Look at all the minorities that hold public office all over our country, the CEOs of various large corporations, and the highly paid athletes and entertainment figures and tell them that that they couldn’t succeed in our “racist” country. In addition, many of the aforementioned minorities from around the world are clamoring, both legally and illegally, to come to the United States. If our country was a “systemic racist” country, do you think they all would want to emigrate into our “racist” country?