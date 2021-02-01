Who can you trust? You and your God given tools and the opinions of health professionals outside the Big Pharma government cabal, or the snake oil salesmen within the Big Pharma government cabal.

Who Can You Trust?

As one of the early Baby Boomers, I started school in 1952. My generation was taught that most people could always be expected to be honest in their dealing with each other. My family was not a regular church going family. In spite of that, my parents did subscribe to the major tenets of the Christian church and raised me and my siblings in accordance with the Judeo-Christian values that are the very foundation of the American Constitution. My dad proudly served in World War II and always held the United States of America in the highest regard. My dad was a true patriot.

Unfortunately, my generation is also responsible for the beginning of the erosion of the very Judeo-Christian values we were raised to respect. My generation began the slide down the slippery slope when it birthed the recreational drug revolution and the free love sexual revolution. That slide has deposited the American culture in a sewer best illustrated by the corruption in Washington, DC.



For decades we have been watching corruption proliferate in multiple sectors of our culture. We sensed that it was there, but we couldn’t or wouldn’t face up to the reality that the United States of America, with its magnificent Constitution, could possibly allow itself to fall prey to the corruption that heretofore had only been seen in third world dictatorships. Our eyes did not see and our ears did not hear the messages the progressive, socialist, liberal Democrats and their surrogates have been shouting for years.



After November 3, 2020, the explosion of political corruption in elections can no longer be ignored. The explosion corruption by the muzzling of free speech can no longer be ignored. And most recently, the explosion of corruption in Big Pharma and the “government health care cabal” is now being exposed. In less than three short months, a political criminal enterprise, a media criminal enterprise, and a Big Pharma government health organization criminal enterprise has been discovered conspiring against the best interests of American citizens.



In spite of the fact that no court or other government body has been willing to examine the evidence in detail, there is plenty of sworn and video evidence available to support that a criminal enterprise deposed President Trump; he was not voted out of office. The fact that so many media outlets are not allowing anything but “free speech” they approve is, in and of itself, all the evidence needed of a criminal conspiracy of the media criminal enterprise. The Big Pharma, government health agencies (NHI and CDC) criminal enterprise has been exposed by their own words and actions. First masks were good, then masks were useless, then masks were necessary, then the talk about double masks, and now the decree that masks must be worn on all federal property and on all forms of public transportation. I can claim any one of those positions and show that it is a government recommendation. Which time was the actual truth being told? I like the version where masks were useless. Then there is the issue of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine).



First it was an approved COVID treatment; then when it became known it only cost pennies, it was deemed too dangerous to use and Big Pharma needed to get billions of tax payer dollars from the government to develop and approved an experimental treatment with no guess what long term exposure might do to a person. But, now that Big Pharma has its billions of dollars, the muzzle, is off again and HCQ is alright to use as a treatment and even propholactively. Seems that once everyone’s pockets got lined, HCQ is okey dokey! Yup, another corrupt criminal enterprise has been exposed. As with masks, which version of the story do you believe? For me, I’ll trust HCQ, thank you very much. Others are welcome to trust the experimental chemical treatment they are representing as a vaccine, that doesn’t prevent the virus, doesn’t treat the virus and infects a person with an artificial form of the virus. What’s the point of a vaccine if you still have to social distance and wear a mask, or maybe two masks, if Fauci has his way? The vaccine will apparently have done exactly nothing, so why exactly are people taking it? Oh yes, to justify the billions of tax payer dollars that were spent creating this do nothing product.



There are well respected health care professionals and researchers from all over the world that have stepped up to challenge the conventional position of the Big Pharma government industrial complex in regard to COVID. These include but are not limited to, Dr. Judy Mikovite, Dr. David Martin, Rocco Galati, and Attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.



God gave each of us a brain, He gave us common sense, God gave us the ability to reason, He equipped us with an excellent immune system, and God gave us free will to use these tools to determine what’s in our own best interest. Use your brain, your common sense, your free will, your ability to reason, and allow your immune system to work. Or drink the Kool Aid sold to you by people that will make billions of dollars selling it to you.



Who can you trust? You and your God given tools and the opinions of health professionals outside the Big Pharma government cabal, or the snake oil salesmen within the Big Pharma government cabal. As usual, it is best to follow the money. Remember one of the first things your parents taught you; if you can’t trust a person all of the time, you can’t trust that person any of the time.

