Whoa: Chinese hacked Hillary's schlock, homebrew e-mail server and got a copy of every message on it

Also remember that it’s a felony to be grossly negligent in your handling of classified material, because if you are, oh, say, maybe . . . the Chinese might get their hands on it.

Remember, she was Secretary of State at the time. Remember, there was classified material on the server, in spite of her lying and claiming there wasn’t. And remember, China is not our friend.

A second source briefed on the matter told Fox News that officials outside of the FBI indicated code on the Clinton server suggested a foreign source was receiving copies of emails in real time. Needless to say, Donald Trump isn’t going to let an opportunity like this go by, and you can hardly blame him:

A source briefed on the matter confirmed to Fox News the details of the Caller’s reporting, and said that the ICIG was so concerned by the revelation that officials drove over to the FBI to inform agents — including anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok — of the development after it was discovered via the emails’ metadata.

The Daily Caller reported that the firm operating in the D.C. area wrote code that was then embedded in the server and generated a “courtesy copy” for almost all her emails — which was then forwarded to the Chinese company.

A Chinese state-owned company reportedly hacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email server, then inserted code that forwarded them a copy of virtually every email she sent or received after that — a revelation President Trump is demanding be investigated.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information!

Let’s not forget what all this was about in the first place.

When Hillary became Secretary of State under Obama in 2009, she refused to use the federal government’s secure e-mail server with a state.gov e-mail address for her business e-mails. Instead, she insisted on setting up a schlock, homebrew e-mail server in her home, and having all her e-mail go through this non-secure server.

At first she tried to say she did this for “convenience,” but that was a lie. She did it because she would be conducting Clinton Foundation business via e-mail – much of it rotten – and she didn’t want any trace of it on the government’s servers. If Hillary’s e-mails couldn’t be subjected to the Freedom of Information Act or the the Open Records Act, that would be Hillary’s dream. Everything the Clintons do needs to stay in the shadows because cockroaches are deathly afraid of the light.

And although Hillary was told this was against policy and probably illegal, the IT people telling her this were told to shut up because the queen is going to do what the queen wants to do, even if it puts classified information in jeopardy.

The fact that James Comey chose to let her off the hook for this is one of the greatest blotches ever on the reputation of the FBI, but of course he was under orders from Barack Obama and Loretta Lynch to do it so he didn’t have much choice. Now we know that the sensitive information being trafficked on Hillary’s schlock, homebrew e-mail server was much more exposed than anyone ever thought.

And Trump is right to demand something be done about it. I wonder if he remembers that he is the president and he can actually order that to happen.

Or if he’d rather just tweet about it.