Whoa: Even the Washington Post’s liberal ‘fact checker’ rips Ocasio-Cortez’s claims to shreds

Understand this upfront: Glenn Kessler is not authoritative and he does not really deal in “facts.” He is a liberal opinion writer who disguises himself as a “fact-checker.” If you want to know Kessler’s allegiances, ask Julie Boonstra .

When you dare to challenge Washington’s left-wing orthodoxy, Kessler will savage you. He is neither objective nor trustworthy. He is the tool of the Beltway big-government crowd.

That’s what makes his Sunday takedown of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez so noteworthy. Kessler always sticks up for Democrats when he thinks he can do so and still maintain the veneer of objectivity. But he sees what’s happening here: While the Netroots are in love with her, conservatives are taking her arguments and making mincemeat out of them. She’s completely out of her element and has no idea what she’s talking about.

And establishment liberals like Kessler can see that if she’s allowed to become the face of the Democratic Party, it will be a complete disaster. So he used his mislabeled “fact-checker” column on Sunday to take her claims apart: