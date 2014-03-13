Whoa: Even the Washington Post’s liberal ‘fact checker’ rips Ocasio-Cortez’s claims to shreds

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--August 13, 2018
Understand this upfront: Glenn Kessler is not authoritative and he does not really deal in “facts.” He is a liberal opinion writer who disguises himself as a “fact-checker.” If you want to know Kessler’s allegiances, ask Julie Boonstra.
When you dare to challenge Washington’s left-wing orthodoxy, Kessler will savage you. He is neither objective nor trustworthy. He is the tool of the Beltway big-government crowd.
That’s what makes his Sunday takedown of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez so noteworthy. Kessler always sticks up for Democrats when he thinks he can do so and still maintain the veneer of objectivity. But he sees what’s happening here: While the Netroots are in love with her, conservatives are taking her arguments and making mincemeat out of them. She’s completely out of her element and has no idea what she’s talking about.
And establishment liberals like Kessler can see that if she’s allowed to become the face of the Democratic Party, it will be a complete disaster. So he used his mislabeled “fact-checker” column on Sunday to take her claims apart:
This is an example of sweeping language — “everyone has two jobs” — that can get a rookie politician in trouble. She may personally know people who have two jobs, but the data is pretty clear that this statement is poppycock.
First of all, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the percentage of people working two jobs has actually declined since the Great Recession — and been relatively steady at around 5 percent since 2010. The percentage bounced around a bit but it was as low as 4.7 percent in October 2017 and was 5.2 percent in the July jobs report, the most recent available. That hardly adds up to “everyone.”
“After reaching a peak of 6.2 percent during 1995-96, the multiple job-holding rate began to recede,” the BLS noted in a report. “By the mid-2000s, the rate had declined to 5.2 percent and remained close to that level from 2006 to 2009. In 2010, the multiple job-holding rate decreased to 4.9 percent and has remained at 4.9 percent or 5.0 percent from 2010 to 2017.”
The July data shows most of these people juggling two jobs — 58 percent — have a primary job and a part-time job. Only 6 percent have two full-time jobs, which calls into question her claim that people are working “60, 70, 80 hours a week.” Indeed, the average hours worked per week for private employees has remained steady at just under 35 hours for years.
That’s just one claim. He also takes her apart on her claims about ObamaCare, ICE and the status of the middle class. Kessler shows no mercy in knocking America’s Socialist Dream Girl around.
Why does he do this? Because he really is an honest and objective guy? No. He does it because the establishment left knows what a looming disaster she is. They’re socialists too, but they’ve learned to convincingly present their agenda as something more reasonable and moderate. As soon as you start trying to make a straightforward and serious case for real socialism, like Ocasio-Cortez is running around doing, you quickly expose the game.
The truth is that the establishment left knows socialism brings pain for normal people. They don’t care because it gives them political power and that’s all they’re interested in. Ocasio-Cortez is apparently a true believer who’s decided to run around spewing the nonsense she thinks is legitimate information in support of this discredited ideology. And the establishment left needs to stop her.
She’s going to ruin everything.
So no, Glenn Kessler is neither trustworthy nor authoritative. He’s the protector of the establishment left, and she threatens to expose their whole gambit. He’s doing their dirty work by taking her down, all while pretending it demonstrates his honesty.
