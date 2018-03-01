Why Conservatives Must Not Compromise On Gun Control

There will never be a solution to the mass shootings in this country until there is an understanding by both sides regarding the fears both sides of the aisle have in their attempts to look for an answer.

Once again the topic of gun control has taken center stage after the recent horrific events in Florida. And there is a good reason why there has been no settlement on the issue.

Adults who negotiate with young children usually find out in short order that they are the only ones holding up their end of the bargain. The same is true when conservatives try to negotiate with those on the left. There can be no real compromise on the mass shooting issue because leftists are confident they hold the moral high ground. And just how does a leftist, who is wrong on nearly every issue, come to this conclusion?

To a leftist, there are no disagreements between two well-intentioned people; only the viewpoints between those who are right and those who are wrong; between those who are good and those who are evil.

The primary motivating force for a Leftist is the protection of their false-self. Originating from feelings of inferiority, the false-self of the leftist survives on the belief that they are both intellectually and morally superior to others. Therefore, any idea, or plan not in agreement with their own is seen as inferior in intellect and morality. The leftist is compelled to maintain their false self because by doing so their feelings of inferiority are successfully buried. And they retain their false self by never compromising their morally superior positions. That is why conservatives find themselves negotiating with themselves when seeking a compromise with the left.

Bootcamp for the leftist begins in today’s colleges and universities. Instead of a potentially empowering feeling of humility when graduating from college, today’s graduate, indoctrinated with left-wing ideologies for the better part of four to six years emerges from the world of academia with their false self solidly in place. They have been sold, by those same universities, on the mistaken belief that the radical progressive way is the morally superior position and therefore the only one that can be considered. They believe, due to their liberal education, that they know better than those who have been working out in the real world for the past thirty or forty years.

Although conservatives should be aware of the need for improvement in dealing with the mass shooting issue, it would be foolish to entertain the idea of negotiating any part of the Second Amendment; especially if there is a desire that by doing so leftists will stop their demands for the ban of all guns. Leftists can not negotiate and will never give up their core position that guns are the problem. Just as small children see the world in simplistic ways, the false self of the leftist does not have the capacity to consider the substantially worse conditions that would result from the confiscation of all guns. It is up to conservatives to reach out to other conservatives with ideas that will minimize future mass shootings and still protect the Second Amendment.