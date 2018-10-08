Why the left wants SCOTUS control so desperately: It’s about a lot more than just abortion

Within two years, the left’s dream of Supreme Court domination turned into a nightmare scenario in which conservatives could continue to dominate the Court for another generation

If there was a silver lining to the disgrace we all witnessed over the course of the past several weeks – OK, there was no silver lining. It was 100 percent garbage. But at least we didn’t spend the entire time talking about abortion, which is what we normally do when a Supreme Court nomination is in the offing. You’d think the only thing the Supreme Court does is decide abortion cases, judging from the way the Beltway crowd and the media make every candidate’s nomination wholly about the fate of Roe v. Wade.

Gutter Dive by the Democrat Party But the gutter dive that the Kavanaugh process became does raise a thorny question: What would motivate Democrats to go to these lengths – to sink this low – to defeat something like a Supreme Court nomination? You have to be pretty desperate – your fear of failure has to be pretty severe – to resort to such shameless character assassination like we saw them try to do to Brett Kavanaugh. What is this all about for them? To understand, let’s start with Jack Phillips. He of course is the Christian baker who became (and remains even now) a target of the State of Colorado because he refused to bake a cake for a gay “wedding.” The political left is not content to live and let live when it comes to people like Jack Phillips. They want to force him to bake that cake in order to send the message that a conscience-based objection to gay marriage will not be tolerated. And the State of Colorado, along with state courts, backed the left’s play. All of this is patently unconstitutional, but as long as you don’t encounter any judges who care about the First Amendment, you can destroy a man like Jack Phillips if he doesn’t give in to your bullying. That’s where the Supreme Court continues to be a thorn in the side of the left. Phillips won at the Supreme Court because Colorado clearly and obviously violated his rights. If he has to go the Supreme Court again (and he might, since Colorado continues to go after him), he will likely win an even more decisive victory with Brett Kavanaugh on the Court.

Democratic Party considers the U.S. Constitution a gigantic pain in the #

Now let’s consider a man named Derrick Watson. Watson is a Democrat-appointed federal judge in Hawaii, and he has made a name for himself by issuing injunctions against lawful executive orders issued by Donald Trump – particularly in relation to the vetting of immigrants who might be potential terrorists. Watson’s rulings keeping winding their way through the federal courts, and keep getting reversed by the SCOTUS. Why? Because Trump has the legal authority to do the things he’s doing, and Watson does not have the legal authority to tell him he can’t. But Watson does it anyway because he doesn’t care what the limits of his authority might be. He only cares what he can get away with. And this is the prevailing thinking of the entire Democratic Party, which considers the U.S. Constitution a gigantic pain in the #. The left hates that corporations can donate to political campaigns. They hate that Christian pastors can express their views from the pulpit, and that churches can sometimes get federal funding for things they do. They hate that outfits like the Little Sisters of the Poor can object to being forced to pay for people’s birth control, and are not put in their place by an all-powerful government that gets to dictate whatever it wants to everyone. The left hates property rights, religious freedom and free markets. The left hates that private corporations can resist force unionization, and that states can resist federal diktats based on the 10th Amendment.

Continued below... The left believes it has a divine right to re-order society in order to make it fair, just and equitable as defined by . . . the left And of course, the left hates the right to keep and bear arms. The vision of the Democratic Party is far more expansive federal government than the Constitution permits. It would be far less concerned with proper lines of authority and far more concerned with results – the kind the left wants, of course. Ten years ago, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said he wished America could become “China for a day.” Why? Because if the U.S. government had the dictatorial powers of the Chinese communists, we could “impose the correct solutions.” Friedman’s statement was greeted with widespread derision, and properly so, but it was not outside the mainstream of leftist thought. No less than Barack Obama lamented that he had to deal with this thing called the Constitution that kept him from just doing whatever he wanted. The left believes it has a divine right to re-order society in order to make it fair, just and equitable as defined by . . . the left, of course. And it’s trying to put people in office at every level who will turn their noses up at the separation of powers and constitutionally limited government – and simply use their positions however much they can get away with to make the left’s dreams come true.

Congratulations, Justice Kavanaugh. And watch your back. The people who just failed to destroy you crave power every bit as much today as they did yesterday But they keep getting stopped by that pesky Supreme Court, which has maintained a conservative majority since the Reagan Administration. No, it has not overturned Roe v. Wade, but it has been the only thing putting the brakes on all kinds of other left-wing power grabs. When Antonin Scalia died in 2016, the left thought it’s dreams had finally come true. Barack Obama would appoint a liberal replacement to shift the balance on the court from right to left, and there would now be no stopping the Democrats’ power grabs. The last thing they ever thought would happen was that a) Garland would not be confirmed; b) Donald Trump would be elected; and c) Trump would not only appoint a solid conservative replacement for Scalia, but would be able to name a solid conservative to replace Anthony Kennedy as well. Within two years, the left’s dream of Supreme Court domination turned into a nightmare scenario in which conservatives could continue to dominate the Court for another generation. And the Democrats’ dreams of expanding federal power under their direction are going up in flames once again. That is why they were willing to stop to any depth, no matter how low, to stop Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed. And that is why it’s so important that their efforts were thwarted. This was never about sexual assault or anything of the sort. It was about exploding the power of the federal government way beyond what the Constitution permits, and not having to deal with a Supreme Court that still follows the Constitution. Congratulations, Justice Kavanaugh. And watch your back. The people who just failed to destroy you crave power every bit as much today as they did yesterday.

