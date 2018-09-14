Until Americans see guilty members within the United States government wearing orange jumpsuits and serving time behind bars, the investigations, and Congressional hearings are mere sideshow spectacles to appease the masses

Why The Swamp Has Little To Fear



The midterm elections will either halt or hasten the current soft coup whose aim is to overthrow a legally elected President now being conducted by the swamp. And if the history of Washington DC corruption is any indication of what will happen after the midterms, the swamp will survive regardless of its coup’s success or failure. But the efforts to expose the treasonist plot will fade away into the dustbin of political history after being seen as just another waste of time and taxpayer money. The seemingly endless parade of corruption scandals and mind-numbing criminal activity will go on unabated and continue to escalate to unimaginable heights because of an inescapable fact of human nature.

In a Forbes 2015 article entitled “The Big Bank Bailout, author Mike Collins mentions several ways to avoid another housing bubble crisis from destroying the world economy when he writes, “But perhaps the best solution is to make the CEOs and top managers of the banks criminally liable for breaking these rules so that they fear going to jail. These people are not afraid to do it again so if you can’t put some real fear in their heads, they will do it again.” What Collins has honed in on is accountability and punishment the very thing lacking in today’s dealings with the swamp. Just as the major banking institutions will soon, if not already, reenter into risky, corrupt and illegal lending practices because there was not a “smidgen” of accountability for the trillions of dollars they lost in the housing bubble catastrophe so too will the past and presently unknown criminals within the IRS, FBI and DOJ continue to thumb their nose at the law. What the American people have been subjected to over the past 18 months since President Trump took office has been a series of crimes that have been painstakingly unearthed but little else. “Earth-shattering,” “Bombshell,” and “Constitutional crisis.” are just some of the words and phrases used by media outlets to describe the newest update regarding the many ongoing investigations. Words that are meant to shock the audience but no longer have the impact they once did because of their overuse and because of the likely lack of any substantive outcome. What Americans have seen are trials without consequences, clear proof of guilt with no punishment. Draining the swamp without any repercussions to the swamp creatures inside is like going on a diet but eating the same foods.

Swamp instead of being drained will continue to drain the wealth and freedom of this nation Americans witnessed no accountability regarding exhaustive investigations into the deadly circumstances surrounding the swamp’s gun walking campaign named Fast and Furious. A program where U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry and hundreds of innocent Mexican citizens were killed with untraceable guns sold to criminals. The swamp continued on its power mission and attempted the deceitful confiscation of America’s health care with “Obamacare” whose real aim was a redistribution of the nation’s wealth. After little pushback and the passage of Obamacare, Americans witnessed Benghazi in 2012 and when nothing was accomplished over the investigations of that tragedy the Swamp trampled on the rights of conservatives in what became known as the IRS scandal of 2013 and nothing was done about that. And on and on with the swamp committing one bigger and bolder crime after the next with impunity. So, we have arrived at the doorstep of the Russian collusion investigation farce by first traveling through the swamp of unsolved crimes perpetrated inside the Obama administration. And with the passage of time, swamp dwellers like Eric Holder and Lois Learner, knee deep in the mud with Congressional contempt charges continue to be financially enriched and will slowly be forgotten, while more recognizable swamp royalty like Hillary Clinton get to run for President. Until Americans see guilty members within the United States government wearing orange jumpsuits and serving time behind bars, the investigations, and Congressional hearings are mere sideshow spectacles to appease the masses and the swamp instead of being drained will continue to drain the wealth and freedom of this nation.

Rick Hayes

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.