Why We Must Believe Democrats Are Committed to Steal Trump's Win 2020 Election

Compare : Now, consider: What’s harder: Colluding with dozens of active FBI agents, a sitting President, Vice President, former Sec State, heads of the FBI and CIA, a Russian agent, and hundreds of DC bureaucrats to frame a new president? OR to take a few thousand ballots and falsify an election?

Trump Loses Lead: At the far end of the 2020 election, with Trump wrapping up the race – you maybe thought “These crazy Dems wouldn’t DARE do stupid anti-Trump tricks right out in the open!” Again, you would be wrong. America went abed with Donald comfortably ahead. But during the night, astounding trainloads of ballots appeared from the Devil’s Workshop to blot out Trump’s victory!

Dem polling spots in MI, AZ, WI, NV, inexplicably accepted massive late ballot loads

Bad Intent & Opportunity: Dems spent 4 years toiling against Trump by one cockamamie scheme after another. They certainly fantasized about stealing this election by mail-ballots. If one has the opportunity, ability, desire and motive, they did the crime. So, Dem polling spots in MI, AZ, WI, NV, inexplicably accepted massive late ballot loads. Therefore, Dems MUST have stolen the vote, because of course they did – it’s what they do!!

Collapse of US: Something terrible happened to America and we are at near terminal decline. Democrats themselves slowly morphed from government-fixated USA patriots into a secular religion brooking no opposition. Once the Dems fought for liberty: “I disagree with what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it.” These misanthropic cabalists now seek to destroy their opponents.

Templars: Professional leftists are abusive hypocrites – feigning grand learning to obscures a fevered cranial cesspool of bias and ignorance. They regularly lie, cheat and steal for power. Like medieval Knights Templar who rescued needy travelers. But they finished as greedy heretics worshiping a dark, syncretic god, tied to satanism, Baphomet, occult and Islamic mysticism. These secretive Gnostics were arrested and ruined on Friday 13, 1307 by King Phillip, IV of France.

Barr Balks: A calculation was made by AG William Barr not to touch the radioactive cadre of DC criminals. Certainly both he and his bony lieutenant Durham were warned. They must have been informed if they continued investigations and took any more prisoners, when Trump was gone, they’d be next for prison and bankruptcy.

Left Felt Forced: Democrats left themselves no options besides a final hoax on Trump because after this election he was going to round up all the evildoers and prosecute, ruining many elites. Instead, now Biden, Harris, AOC and Pelosi get to dismiss every possible investigation. Then turn on Trump to devour his fortune and liberty in a series of falsified prosecutions. This is what lies at the foundation of the bloody war with the DC Swamp, en masse.