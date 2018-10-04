Wind Power: Negative Effect on Global Warming in the Short Term

Wind power has expanded 35-fold since 2000 and now provides 8% of the nation’s electricity. The US Department of Energy expects wind turbine capacity to more than quadruple again by 2050. 1

However, a Harvard study raises questions about just how much wind should be part of a climate solution. Researchers report that a high amount of wind power could mean more climate warming at least regionally and in the immediate decades ahead. The paper raises serious questions about just how much the United States or other nations should look to wind power to clean up electricity systems.

Researcher report that the transition to wind or solar power in the US would require five to twenty times more land than previously thought, and if such large scale wind farms were built, would warm average surface temperatures over the continental US by 0.24 degrees C. 2

The temperature rise is due to the fact that wind turbines redistribute heat in the atmosphere. This could significantly exceed the reduction in US warming achieved by decarbonizing the nation’s electricity sector this century, which would be around 0.1 C. 1

At least 10 previous studies have observed local warming caused by US wind farms. 3

In previous research, David Keith and co-authors modeled the generating capacity of large scale wind farms and concluded that real world wind power generation had been overestimated because they had neglected to accurately account for the interactions between turbines and the atmosphere. 4

The latest research suggests that not only will wind farms require more land to hit the proposed renewable energy targets but also at such a large scale it would become an active player in the climate system.