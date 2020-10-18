Folks around the world are becoming smarter regarding problems associated with wind energy, including noise pollution, health effects, destruction of scenery and expensive subsidies, and are fighting their construction

Wind Power Problems Rise to Prominence

People from California to New York and from France to Germany are becoming aware of the problems with wind power due to its noise pollution, scenic disruption and unfulfilled promises. In Germany, many anti-wind groups have launched litigation against developers and government to either prevent wind farms from being built or to seek substantial financial compensation for the loss of the use and enjoyment of their homes. San Bernardino, California—the state’s largest county—banned the construction of large wind farms of over one million acres of private land because residents do not want their rural desert community littered with industrial renewable generators. In France, associations of local residents reported disturbances from the “wind turbine syndrome” where noise that is described as “piercing, preoccupying, continually surprising, and irregular in intensity,” is the frequent complaint. The spontaneous recurrence of the noises disturbs sleep, awakening individuals when the wind increases in intensity and preventing their return to sleep. It seems that the more people become familiar with the downsides of wind power, the less people support it.

The Green Energy Act caused major price increases for large energy consumers and additional price increases of 40 percent to 50 percent are expected over the next few years. The study expects returns to investment in manufacturing to decline by 29 percent and mining by 13 percent. The government originally promised that the Green Energy Act would create 50,000 jobs, which did not materialize because most of them were temporary, and the estimate did not account for the jobs that would be lost by increasing electricity costs under the Green Energy Act. A 2005 report commissioned by the government showed that if the province continued with ongoing retrofit projects of its existing energy-generation fleet, all of the claimed benefits of the Green Energy Act could have been secured at one-tenth the cost. That report was kept confidential from the public and was ignored by wind proponents. Wisconsin A controversial Green County wind farm consisting of 24 turbines and 65 megawatts of capacity in the town of Jefferson near the Illinois border has been scrapped. The project was expected to generate about $250,000 a year in tax revenue for the town and county in addition to some $300,000 a year in rent for participating landowners. The project had generated opposition from some residents who feared it would affect property values, health and views. In June, the state Public Service Commission denied a request to stop the project. A group of 56 people who live or own property within the 5,870-acre project area and did not have leases with the developer appealed the county’s approval, arguing that the county continued to gather information even after declaring the application complete and holding a public hearing. Conclusion Folks around the world are becoming smarter regarding problems associated with wind energy, including noise pollution, health effects, destruction of scenery and expensive subsidies, and are fighting their construction. And, some are even winning. These are lessons that the U.S. Congress needs to understand because the nation’s representatives just passed extensions to renewable energy subsidies that take tax payers’ money and gives it to the wind and solar industrial farms that U.S. residents are fighting. Just like the examples above, the U.S. politicians are following a “green energy” agenda and ignoring the health and safety of the American public, something which may come back to haunt them as consumers and voters become more aware of the impacts of industrial renewable energy production. The post Wind Power Problems Rise to Prominence appeared first on IER.

